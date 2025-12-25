Thursday, December 25, 2025 | 11:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India to assume Kimberley Process Chairmanship from Jan 1 for third time

During its tenure, India will focus on strengthening governance and compliance, advancing digital certification and traceability

Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

For the third time, India will chair the Kimberley Process (KP), a global initiative to remove conflict diamonds from the global supply chain, from January 1 next year, the Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.  KP is a joint initiative of different countries, industry and civil societies to control the flow of conflict diamonds, which are used by rebel movements to finance wars against legitimate governments in the world.  As defined in United Nations Security Council resolutions, conflict diamonds are rough diamonds used by rebel groups or their allies to finance conflicts that undermine legitimate governments in the world.  “India will take over as KP Vice Chair from December 25, 2025, before assuming the chairmanship in the new year. This will be the third time India has been entrusted with the chair of the Kimberley Process,” the ministry said.  During its tenure, India will focus on strengthening governance and compliance, advancing digital certification and traceability, enhancing transparency through data-driven monitoring, and building consumer trust in conflict-free diamonds.
 

Topics : Commerce ministry

First Published: Dec 25 2025 | 11:45 PM IST

