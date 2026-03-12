India's sneaker craze accelerates homegrown brands, boosts resale platforms

Industry experts say the Indian sneaker market is around $4 billion today — a fraction of a $100 billion global sneaker industry, but with significant growth opportunity ahead. Retailers say the category’s appeal is widening across demographics.

“Adoption of sneakers and casual footwear is growing across age groups in India’s population as consumers increasingly prioritise comfort, versatility and performance in everyday wear,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India (RAI).

Rajagopalan further noted that footwear designed to handle varied terrains and athletic use is now widely worn across daily contexts, reflecting how function has transcended traditional category boundaries. “At the same time, Gen Z is playing an important role in shaping trends and accelerating demand, particularly through e-commerce and digital discovery.”

This shift has created fertile ground for homegrown sneaker labels such as ARKS, Comet, Gully Labs, TENxYOU and Louis Stitch, which are tapping into India-first design and the premium sneaker segment to compete with global giants.

Abhinav Verma, co-founder and CEO of ARKS (a premium lifestyle brand owned by Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor), said India’s sneaker market remains at an early stage compared with mature markets but is witnessing a cultural transformation. “The Indian sneaker market compared to the global sneaker market, which is close to $100 billion, is still relatively small, which means the growth runway is enormous,” he said. According to Verma, sneakers in India have evolved from functional footwear into a lifestyle choice, standing at the intersection of comfort, culture and style.

The strongest momentum, he noted, is currently in the accessible premium segment between Rs 4,000 and Rs 9,000, where consumers are increasingly design-conscious yet still looking for value.

Other brands echo a similar picture. Utkarsh Gupta, co-founder of Comet, founded in 2023, said India is witnessing the early stages of a cultural shift where sneakers are transitioning from purely athletic products to fashion and identity markers.

“Gen Z and younger millennials are at the centre of this movement. For them, sneakers are less about functionality and more about identity, individuality and self-expression,” Gupta said. Social media platforms have also fostered a “globalised sneaker culture”, allowing Indian consumers to follow global drops, collaborations and fashion in real time.

Comet sees strong traction in the Rs 5,000–Rs 10,000 range, an aspirational sweet spot for young consumers seeking design, storytelling and brand identity.

For Gully Labs, the focus is on cultural storytelling through its designs. “Consumers are not just buying shoes anymore; they are buying stories that reflect who they are and where they come from,” said Arjun Singh, co-founder of the brand. “Sneakers in India have moved beyond utility into culture. People are choosing them as an expression of taste, lifestyle and belonging.”

The brand often draws on Indian cultural motifs and collaborations such as Diwali-inspired designs and region-specific narratives to build emotional connections with consumers.

Gurgaon-based Louis Stitch said the shift in consumer behaviour marks a broader evolution of the Indian footwear market itself. “Just five years ago, sneakers were seen as gym wear. Today they are a mainstream lifestyle choice, even outpacing traditional formal shoes in urban demand,” added Amol Goel, founder and CEO of Louis Stitch.

Demand is strongest in the mid-premium Rs 3,000 to Rs 7,000 range where consumers expect a mix of comfort, quality and design, Goel said. In addition, metro cities are seeing growing interest in premium and limited-edition sneakers, driven by collectors and enthusiasts.

Brands such as TENxYOU, the sports retail brand backed by cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, see rising interest in performance-inspired footwear as Indians increasingly prioritise fitness and active lifestyles.

“The over Rs 3,000 price point is witnessing the fastest growth, with the sports category experiencing a particularly steep incline in demand,” said Karthik Gurumurthy, CEO and co-founder of TENxYOU.

As the sneaker ecosystem expands, not just brands but the resale market is also experiencing rapid growth. Platforms such as Crepdog Crew, Hypefly and Hustle Culture are helping bridge the gap between global sneaker brands and Indian buyers.

Anchit Kapil, founder of sneaker resale platform Crepdog Crew (CDC), said the segment has matured significantly over the past few years. “The sneaker market in India is expanding rapidly. It is still at a relatively early stage, yet it is already witnessing growth of nearly 100 per cent in some segments and has the potential to grow tenfold from here,” he said.

CDC itself has recorded nearly 100 per cent growth over the past year and expects to reach an annual recurring revenue of around Rs 200 crore in FY26. The company operates stores in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad alongside a growing online marketplace that attracts around two million visitors every month, with about 40 per cent repeat customers. The brand further plans to expand to 1 lakh square feet of space in the next one year.

Other resale platforms are seeing similar traction. Abbas Zaveri, founder and CEO of sneaker resale platform Hypefly, said demand varies sharply across different cities and towns. In Tier I cities, hype and resale sneakers with average order values of Rs 20,000–Rs 25,000 are growing quickly, while in Tier II and III markets consumers are entering the category through more accessible lifestyle sneakers priced between Rs 5,000–Rs 7,000. The brand currently sees around 7 to 8 lakh visitors on its platform each month, with close to 30 per cent of customers making repeat purchases.

Resale marketplaces are also helping bring global collaborations and limited releases to Indian consumers that may not officially launch in the country. According to Yash Agarwal, head of business and operations at Kolkata-based sneaker reseller Hustle Culture, “Many international sneaker releases either do not reach India or sell out instantly. Platforms like ours help consumers access authentic global sneakers and luxury streetwear in a reliable way.”