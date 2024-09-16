Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Indoor amusement centres to occupy 11 msf of space in India by 2028: JLL

Indoor amusement centres to occupy 11 msf of space in India by 2028: JLL

The entertainment category is increasingly being integrated into initial mall design phases by developers

bowling alley

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indoor amusement centres (IACs) are estimated to occupy 11 million square feet (msf) of space by 2028 in India, a 67 per cent increase from current levels, as per a report by JLL, India. Presently, India has about 6.6 msf of operational IACs across over 500 centres in 83 cities.

The number and the stock of IACs are higher in Tier-I cities due to factors like “heightened consumer demand, greater spending ability, and an increasing appetite for experiential offerings,” as per Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS, India, JLL. These cities account for 57 per cent of the total IAC stock in the country, with Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) leading the pack at 0.90 msf across 68 centres.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
However, according to Das, an emerging shift in demand for IACs gaining momentum in Tier-II and Tier-III cities has to be noted. “Operators are capitalising on this opportunity by establishing large-scale centres in these emerging markets, attracted by competitive real estate rentals and land availability. Tier-II and Tier-III cities have 2.8 msf of operational IACs,” said Das.

The report further stated, “As developers recognise the importance of IACs in attracting visitors and boosting overall retail performance, the entertainment category is increasingly being integrated into initial mall design phases.”

The majority of the IACs in India are located in South India, primarily in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai. North India has the second-highest concentration of IACs in the country, led by the NCR and followed by Ludhiana and Lucknow. Western India ranks third, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune leading the pack.

According to Rahul Arora, senior managing director and head, retail services and office leasing advisory, India, 1.43 msf of space was leased by IAC operators in the last 20 months, where Delhi NCR secured the largest share at over 0.3 msf.

More From This Section

Maritime fund may set sail with foreign kitty, PSU push, boat, ship, cargo

What does the global shipbuilding industry look like, and where is India?

semiconductor

Semicon 2.0 scheme to raise subsidies; large chip design firms to benefit

air travel, flights, passengers, aviation, airlines

Air traffic soars as more passengers opt for direct flights to & from India

Chips, semiconductors

Here's what India needs to accomplish its semiconductor ambitions

Premiumfood delivery, online delivery

Cost of convenience: Restaurants list higher prices in online menus


Moreover, by the end of 2024, 0.61 msf of new IACs, which have already leased spaces, are expected to become operational.

“It is interesting to see that emerging formats such as 'eatertainment,' competitive socialising, and edutainment are also gaining traction apart from the growing stock of gaming arcades and trampoline parks,” Arora added.

Here, eatertainment refers to an integrated dining and entertainment experience, hosting multiple games and attractions under one roof.

Additionally, “both homegrown and international operators are fuelling the rapid development of IACs throughout India. Notably, some Indian operators are introducing premium formats that offer high-end gaming and dining experiences,” the report stated.

Also Read

PremiumOTT, digital platform, hotstar

The disappearing audience

PremiumManish Singhal, managing director of Enterr10 TV

Recovery from just one platform like TV is impossible: Enterr10 TV MD

Premiumott service providers

The entertainment consumption story

Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024 semifinal live updates

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Semifinals LIVE SCORE UPDATES: IND 2-0 KOR in 3rd QTR; CHN beat PAK

car sales

JSW MG Motor ranks highest in dealer satisfaction, says Fada survey

Topics : Entertainment industry growth infrastructure JLL India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon