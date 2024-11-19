Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Industrial corridors helping India become global manufacturing giant: DPIIT

Industrial corridors helping India become global manufacturing giant: DPIIT

The establishment of these corridors has been a critical step toward transforming India's industrial landscape, the DPIIT said

manufacturing

Each corridor was strategically designed to integrate industry and infrastructure, said DPIIT. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 9:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The four industrial corridors - Amritsar-Kolkata, Chennai-Bengaluru, East Coast Economic Corridor, and Bengaluru-Mumbai - have helped India become a global manufacturing powerhouse in the world, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is celebrating the eighth anniversary of these new industrial corridors - Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC), Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor (CBIC), East Coast Economic Corridor (ECEC), and Bengaluru-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (BMIC).

"The establishment of these corridors has been a critical step toward transforming India's industrial landscape," the DPIIT said.

Spread across key regions in India, each corridor was strategically designed to integrate industry and infrastructure, establishing world-class connectivity that supports rapid industrialisation.

 

"With high-speed rail networks, modern ports, dedicated logistics hubs, and advanced airports, these corridors are setting new standards in infrastructure development," it added.

The first corridor Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) spanning Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra was solely leading the Silent Industrial revolution in the country.

More From This Section

Pollution, New Delhi Pollution, Delhi Pollution

Businesses gasp as Delhi's bad air chokes demand; air purifiers sales rise

Debasish Panda, Chairman, IRDAI (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

After FM, Irdai chief calls for curbing mis-selling of insurance products

Sarbananda Sonowal, Sarbananda, Sonowal

India to be among top 10 global ship manufacturers by 2030: Sonowal

Diamond

CCPA to bring out guidelines for diamond sector in consumer interest

hospital, ayushman, health

Hospitals report 40-50% rise in OPD visits, admissions amid pollution surge

On August 28, the Cabinet approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP) with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore.

"These industrial smart cities, like jewels in India's economic necklace, represent the next generation of connected, self-sustaining hubs that will support local communities and elevate India's global standing," the department said.

As the nation marks five years of significant industrial progress, the recent approval of 12 new nodes signals a strong future for India's industrial landscape, strengthening the country's capacity for innovation, self-reliance, and sustainable economic development, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

smart city, urban, security, Surveillance, cctv cameras, population

Work on 12 industrial smart cities to kick off this year; 4 to be completed

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Kerala's industrial landscape to undergo transformation with new city: CM

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has greenlit the development of 12 industrial smart cities across six major industrial corridors in 10 states, with an estimated investment of ₹28,602 crore.

Union Cabinet approves 12 industrial smart cities worth Rs 28,602 cr

industrial corridors

Govt clears 12 industrial cities to spur manufacturing; Rs 28,602 cr outlay

NTPC

NTPC Green allots shares worth Rs 3,960 crore to anchor investors

Topics : industrial corridors development India's manufacturing sector India trade

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon