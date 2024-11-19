Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Industry needs to drive in more EVs to enhance adoption: Advisor to PM

Industry needs to drive in more EVs to enhance adoption: Advisor to PM

He noted that the government is working towards enhancing charging infrastructure

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

The ministry is also actively supporting research initiatives in battery technology.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The automotive industry needs to do more in terms of driving in new electric cars to enhance customer response enabling higher adoption of such models, Advisor to Prime Minister at PMO Tarun Kapoor said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the FICCI National Conference on Electric Vehicles here, he noted that the government on its part will look at all aspects, including taxation issues so that the industry remains viable.

"In four-wheelers, what I think is that industry itself has to play a much, much larger role than the government because we need more products. We need better products, and we need more publicity," Kapoor said.

 

He noted that the government is working towards enhancing charging infrastructure with even the PM-E Drive scheme laying a lot of emphasis on it.

"But on product and on getting more customer satisfaction and to give more choice, the industry has to plan a much bigger role," Kapoor said.

On taxation issues, he stated: "So from the government, we can't really commit anything but, but we understand that taxation is a major issue. We have to look at all aspects, all levels, so that the industry remains viable".

More From This Section

H D Kumaraswamy, Kumaraswamy

Govt working to address issues related to steel imports: Kumaraswamy

Online shopping

Deepfakes to social media: Online shopping scams spike this festive season

Flagging delay in implementation of stricter measures for checking the alarming rise in pollution, the Supreme Court on Monday asked states adjoining the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) to immediately set up teams to enforce graded response actio

Smog disrupts supply chains, output for 3.4 million MSMEs in north India

Urban development and construction is the source of almost 40 per cent of global carbon emissions. Increasingly, technology is coming to the aid of the construction industry under pressure to adopt sustainable practices.

India asks developed nations to remove barriers to technology transfer

IT industry, IT companies, IT sector, Jobs, IT jobs

IT, ITeS must adopt Cloud and boost security, says Airtel Business

Kapoor noted that while the PM E-Drive scheme doesn't specifically cover four-wheelers, government support for the segment is very much there.

While emphasising the EV targets for various vehicle segments, he noted that diesel vehicles need to be replaced by EVs in cities facing air pollution issues.

"...for light commercial vehicles, at least in some cities where pollution is high, we have to come up with some date when we say that no more diesel (vehicles)," Kapoor said.

He said the EV sector is important not only from the energy security point, but also because the government wants India to become a leader in manufacturing EVs.

"We are already a country which has good capabilities and capacities in motor vehicles, components, parts, everything, so going on to EVs and becoming a manufacturing hub and also exporting to the world, that's what we need to achieve," he stated.

Kapoor said the government is trying to encourage EV adoption by various central government departments and ministries and even trying to motivate states to do so.

Union minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, HD Kumaraswamy said the government has received a good response under the PM E-Drive scheme.

"We hope to continue this momentum in years to come. The Ministry of Heavy Industries is leading the nationwide push for electric vehicle adoption, contributing to India's ambitious net zero target for 2070," he said.

He further said the ministry is also working on strengthening the component manufacturing ecosystem for batteries.

"We are looking at how major components, like anode, cathode, foil manufacturers and OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) can come together," the minister stated.

The ministry is also actively supporting research initiatives in battery technology, charging infrastructure and recycling, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Xiaomi

Xiaomi raises 2023 EV delivery target to 130k units on strong demand

Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Limited, a leading electric vehicle manufacturer, has joined forces with SpeedForce, a prominent two-wheeler service chain, to enhance after-sales service and expand the reach of its Joy e-bike brand.

Wardwizard partners with SpeedForce to boost Joy e-bike service, reach

jaguar land rover tata jlr

Jaguar's luxury electric sedan undergoing road testing, debut on Dec 2

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Donald Trump's transition team aims to kill Biden admin's EV tax credit

electric vehicle

Govt starts consultations for subsidy under PM E-DRIVE, e-truck adoption

Topics : Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India automotive industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayNTPC Green Energy IPO Opens TodayBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon