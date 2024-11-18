Business Standard
IT firms must shift from cost arbitrage, focus on security: Airtel Business

White paper says sector facing rising cyber threats, competition in Southeast Asia, and data deluge

Photo: Bloomberg

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

India's Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) sector must evolve from its current cost-arbitrage model to an innovation engine, quickly migrate to cloud systems, and integrate advanced security into the network significantly to ensure sustained growth, Airtel Business has said in a white paper.
 
Cornered by market trends influenced by fast-emerging technology, booming competition on evolving fronts, and changing client demands, it is no longer feasible for the IT sector to depend simply on cost arbitrage and skilled resources available domestically, the white paper, reviewed by Business Standard, says. The IT/ITeS sector currently contributes 7 per cent to national GDP, which is expected to rise to 10 per cent by 2026.
   
IT and ITeS companies support a plethora of organisations using multiple heterogeneous on-premises and cloud environments. However, 80 per cent of IT and ITeS companies in India are expected to migrate 90 per cent of their workload to the cloud by 2027, the white paper, brought out in collaboration with Think Teal, an analyst firm tracking the enterprise ICT market, said. Increasing costs of public cloud services are also pushing more companies to bring back data into private cloud environments, which allows greater control over the infrastructure.
 
However, the process of integrating cloud solutions with legacy systems remains resource-intensive, the white paper warned. It has recommended the use of cloud cost management tools, centralised cloud governance platforms, and public-private cloud setups. This shift has brought key concerns, including data security and privacy, arising from possible breaches and unauthorised access. Already, the IT and ITeS sector was targeted with 15 per cent of all cyberattacks in India in 2023, the paper flagged.
 
"Highly dynamic cyber threats and digital infrastructures have become increasingly diverse, resulting in potentially thousands of gaps in protection. More complex and innovative cyberattacks challenge the anticipation and defence of a possible cyber threat," the white paper said. For instance, attacks through networked Internet of Things (IoT) devices have increased compared to five years ago, it noted.
 
"The transformation of India's IT/ITeS sector is not just about maintaining a competitive edge; it is about defining a new meaning for being a leader in the global technology services market. While cost arbitrage will build the sector’s success, innovation will secure its future," Sharat Sinha, CEO of Airtel Business, told Business Standard in an interaction. Key trends like cloud system migrations and integrating security into network architecture can significantly contribute to sustained growth for the sector in the years to come, he added.
 
Managing data and customers

The paper also highlights the increasing need for advanced data centre services in India at a time of data deluge. Companies in the sector are projected to expand their data storage capacities by over 200 per cent in the next three years. However, they remain under pressure to scale infrastructure without compromising performance or increasing costs, while aligning their data centre strategies with broader sustainability goals, it said.
 
Overall data centre capacity in India is predicted to more than double to 1,700-1,800 megawatts by 2025-26. Meanwhile, the total colocation data centre capacity in the country currently stands at 1 GW, more than doubling in 18 months.
 
The paper also noted that adopting unified communication as a service (UCaaS) is fundamental for companies to deal with changing customer engagement. Companies are increasingly using advanced communication solutions that unify various channels—voice, video, chat, and email. However, integrating these into a common platform has been challenging, and latency has emerged as a key problem, contributing to a 60 per cent increase in transaction failures for IT and ITeS firms, the paper said.
 
Airtel Business provides a wide range of end-to-end solutions spanning cellular IoT, connectivity, cloud, data centres, cybersecurity, and cloud-based communications to customers across enterprises, governments, carriers, and small and medium businesses.
 

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 8:34 PM IST

