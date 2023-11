Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihood Mission (JKRLM) and Kudumbashree National Resources organisation have entered into an initial pact to support the micro-enterprise development programme in the Union Territory, an official said on Sunday.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed and exchanged through a video conference, in presence of Commissioner Secretary of the Rural Development Department and Panchayati Raj, Mandeep Kaur, on Saturday, the official said.

Through this collaboration between JKRLM and Kudumbashree, the MED (micro-enterprise development) initiative is expected to have a significant impact on the lives of rural communities in 11 blocks of nine districts.

"The objective of this initiative is to create sustainable livelihood opportunities and promote economic empowerment for rural communities. It will contribute towards poverty reduction, women empowerment and overall socio-economic development of rural women of J&K," the official said.

He said the MED initiative emphasises support for the establishment and growth of micro-enterprises, particularly among women Self Help Groups and vulnerable sections of society.

JKRLM and Kudumbashree would provide training, capacity building, credit access, and marketing linkages for these micro-enterprises, the official said.

Meanwhile, Government Polytechnic College Jammu also inked an MoU with DAV University Jalandhar, Punjab.

Director of Skill Development Department Sudershan Kumar said the purpose of this MoU was to enhance the competency of the engineering and technical students of DAV University Jalandhar, Punjab, by imparting skill training in the latest technologies at CIIIT Jammu by faculty from Tata Technologies.

"The same will help to bridge the gap between industry and academia and to enhance the employability of students," Kumar said.

