CM Gehlot ups honorarium for women in rural livelihood projects by 15%

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a 15 per cent increase in the honorarium given to women engaged in rural livelihood projects. The chief minister revealed these plans on Friday to uplift women supported by the Rajasthan Grameen Ajeevika Vikas Parishad, according to a report by the Hindu.

Additionally, the women will now also have access to interest-free loans worth Rs 1,000 crore to support agricultural and non-farm ventures.

Speaking at the 'Sakhi Sammelan' event held in the Sitapura industrial area, Gehlot commended the tireless efforts of women-led self-help groups (SHGs) that contribute immensely to Rajasthan's development. He also noted that these groups have not only strengthened women entrepreneurs' confidence but also fostered a cooperative and innovative spirit among them.

During the event, Gehlot also took the opportunity to distribute loans amounting to Rs 702 crore, a sum made available through banks, Mahila Nidhi, and the Watershed Development Convergence, and Livelihood Promotion Assistance programme. Around 4.3 million women members from the 360,000 SHGs established under the Ajeevika Vikas Parishad have already benefited from loans. These loans are cumulatively worth Rs 4,774 crore.

CM Gehlot also launched various initiatives, including the Samarth Sakhi Yojana (the rural counterpart of the Indira Rasoi Yojana), the integrated farming cluster programme, and the Digital Sakhi Yojana. To ensure widespread reach, the chief minister conducted video conferencing with SHG members across districts, including Ajmer, Rajsamand, Dungarpur, Jodhpur, Sikar, Udaipur, and Churu.

Gehlot approved a proposal for an eighth per cent interest subsidy on loans procured by SHG members from Mahila Nidhi.

The Mahila Nidhi, established as the state's women's cooperative fund, has reportedly been dispersing timely loans to women-driven enterprises. It is operated entirely by women for women and works as a complementary entity to the formal banking system.

This announcement comes after the chief minister's free smartphone distribution scheme, ahead of the Rajasthan assembly elections.

The state elections are slated for the end of the year.