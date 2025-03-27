Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 06:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / JioHotstar crosses 100 million subscribers, says accessibility key

JioHotstar crosses 100 million subscribers, says accessibility key

The OTT platform has a wide range of content libraries - from Hollywood entertainment, original and reality shows, to content across various Indian languages

JioHotstar

JioStar added in a statement that through JioHotstar, it is revolutionising streaming in India, turning it from a premium service for a select few into an integral part of daily life for millions.

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

JioHotstar, the newly formed over-the-top (OTT) platform of JioStar, has crossed 100 million subscribers, the company said in its release.
 
“We have always believed that world-class entertainment should be accessible to all, and crossing 100 million subscribers is a testament to that vision,” said Kiran Mani, chief executive officer, digital, JioStar, in a statement. “This milestone not only underscores India’s limitless potential but also strengthens our commitment to pioneering category-first experiences at an unprecedented scale. As we continue to innovate and expand, our focus remains on shaping the future of streaming, driving accessibility, and unlocking infinite possibilities for a billion screens.”
   
JioStar added in a statement that through JioHotstar, it is revolutionising streaming in India, turning it from a premium service for a select few into an integral part of daily life for millions. Earlier in November last year, Uday Shankar, vice-chairperson of JioStar, had also stated that the media giant's goal is to take its streaming products to the lowest echelons of Indian society.
 
The OTT platform has a wide range of content libraries — from Hollywood entertainment, original and reality shows, to content across various Indian languages. In sports, it offers tournaments like International Cricket Council (ICC) events, Indian Premier League (IPL), Women’s Premier League (WPL), along with Indian Street Premier League, Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League (ISL), as well as global events like the Premier League and Wimbledon.
 

More From This Section

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

India's e-retail market set to reach $190 billion GMV by 2030: Bain report

PremiumLubrizol

Lubrizol pumps nearly Rs 3,000 crore into India, eyes 2 times growth

Premiumtelecom

Telcos support Parl panel recommendation of merging IT & Telecom ministries

Pret A Manger

Pret A Manger opens its first full-service dine-in store in Pune

UK economy flatlined in April in a blow to the governing Conservatives ahead of the July 4 election

Indian media, entertainment sector grew 3.3% to Rs 2.5 trn in 2024: Report

Topics : OTT platforms streaming services online streaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Goa Board HSSC Results 2025SRH vs LSG LIVE ScoreStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySRH vs LSG Pitch ReportWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon