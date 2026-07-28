Led by iPhones, India sees highest Q1 smartphone exports by value

Based on April-June 2026 data, smartphone exports grew by 23.4 per cent, hitting $9.84 billion compared to $7.97 billion during the same period last year.

With this, smartphones accounted for 64.8 per cent of the country’s total electronics goods exports in April-June at $15.2 billion.

In April-May, the US accounted for a dominant 71 per cent of the total value of smartphone exports from the country.

Based on this trend, industry projects that smartphone exports should touch $35 billion in FY27 compared to $29 billion in FY26 but there are some key riders.

Apple Inc, which is expected to introduce its first foldable phone in September globally, will not assemble it in India, at least for the time being, unlike other iPhones such as the top-end iPhone Pro and Promax.

The foldable phones are going to be assembled in China and not in India for the world at least for a while and this could impact exports from India in 2026.

This impact will be more pronounced in export value because the average sale price of a foldable phone is four to five times more than an average smartphone.

Also, like in India, where the smartphone market by volume has fallen sharply, the same scenario is expected globally.

According to OMDIA, shipment of smartphones has fallen by 13 per cent in Q2 of CY2026 (April-June) to 33. 9 million units year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 39 million units.

However, only Apple has not increased the price of smartphones both globally and in India.

However, analysts say Apple will have no choice but to pass on part of the memory chip price hike to customers across the globe on its new phones which would be launched in September.

Analysts expect the price increase to be to the tune of $50-100 and over $300 for premium tiers, which is expected to also slow down iPhone sales growth. This means that fewer phones from India would be exported.