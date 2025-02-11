Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / MIB, IEIC, and WinZO launch Tech Triumph Season 3 for gaming startups

MIB, IEIC, and WinZO launch Tech Triumph Season 3 for gaming startups

The TTP supports gaming startups through investment, mentorship, and global exposure

Online Gaming

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Interactive Entertainment and Innovation Council (IEIC), in partnership with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and WinZO Games, on Tuesday announced the launch of the Tech Triumph Programme (TTP) as part of the Create in India Challenge in its first season.
 
The TTP supports gaming startups through investment, mentorship, and global exposure.
 
Selected participants in the challenge can showcase their games to a global audience and network, including gaming talent and investors. The competition is open to gaming studios, developers, and esports organisations working across formats such as mobile, console, and personal computers.
 
It will also be open to startups in domains such as payments, security, engagement, monetisation, and other gaming support solutions. The programme is open to domestic as well as international participants, and the application deadline has been extended to February 20, 2025.
   
The selection process involves three stages. Participants are invited to submit their entries for initial evaluation. Shortlisted candidates will proceed to a final evaluation round, where they will present their concepts to a panel of experts. The winners will then receive guidance from a team of mentors to prepare for their international showcases, ensuring their concepts are well-represented on the global stage, TTP said.

Also Read

PlaySuper

PlaySuper raises $500,000 in seed funding led by IAN Angel Fund, 100X.VC

Tech Wrap January 31

Tech wrap Jan 31: Apple Intelligence in India, Copilot AI, Forza Horizon 5

Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Switch 2 could get support for select Xbox video games: Details

online gaming

New gaming titles to dominate growth for India's gaming sector: Survey

Epic Games Store

Epic Games kicks off plan to add third-party games to own mobile store

 
“This programme is not only about showcasing India’s capabilities but also about preparing our innovators with the insights, connections, and opportunities they need to compete internationally,” said Abhishek Malhotra, advisor, IEIC.
 
This is TTP’s third season in the run-up to the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES).
 
“WAVES and TTP share a common mission: to foster innovation, collaboration, and growth within India’s Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) ecosystem. The TTP, part of the Create in India Challenge Season 1, is expected to provide emerging startups with vital resources and a global stage to accelerate their growth,” said Sanjay Jaju, secretary, MIB.

More From This Section

advertising advertisement asci

India ranks 9th globally among top advertising markets: GroupM report

PremiumVC investments hit $16.7 billion this yr powered by tech sector

Jindal and Mahindra propose Rs 1.5 trillion investment in Karnataka

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

More energy coming into global market from Western Hemisphere: Puri

Modi, Narendra Modi

IEW 2025 : India on track to meet 2030 energy goals, says PM Modi

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Mkt share of top 15 developers doubled in last 5 yrs: Godrej Properties CEO

Topics : Gaming gaming industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 9:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon