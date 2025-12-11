Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 04:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aadhaar misuse? mAadhaar's new tools help you see and selectively share

Aadhaar misuse? mAadhaar's new tools help you see and selectively share

Track where your Aadhaar is used and share only the details you choose

Amit Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced new capabilities in the mAadhaar app that allow individuals to control how much of their Aadhaar information they share, and to monitor where it is being used. The update comes at a time when digital KYC and e-governance transactions are rising, making data-protection tools increasingly important for everyday users.
 
Below is an explainer of what has changed and how these features can help strengthen your personal data governance.
 

Selective sharing

The revised mAadhaar interface allows users to generate a secure, time-bound QR code or XML file containing only selected Aadhaar fields. This limits unnecessary disclosure of sensitive information during verification.
 
 
You can now choose to share only what is required for a particular transaction. For example, a bank may need identity and address proof, while a telecom provider may only require identity verification.
 
Information you may selectively share includes:

  • Name
  • Date of birth
  • Address
  • Photograph
  • Masked Aadhaar number
  • Gender
 
This helps ensure the full Aadhaar number or demographic details are not shared with agencies that do not require them.
 

Tracking where your Aadhaar is used

Another addition to the app is an expanded usage log that shows recent authentication events. Users can now review when and where their Aadhaar was used for biometric, OTP-based or demographic authentication.
 
This feature can help you identify suspicious activity, such as an authentication attempt you did not initiate. If you notice unusual entries, you can raise a complaint through the UIDAI portal or helpline.
 
The usage log typically shows:
 
  • Date and time of authentication
  • Type of authentication used
  • Requesting entity code (the organisation that initiated the request)
 

Why these updates matter

For most individuals, Aadhaar is used frequently, banking, EPFO updates, mobile SIM verification, e-KYC for investments, government subsidies and more. In many of these touchpoints, excessive personal data is routinely shared. The new selective sharing tool reduces this exposure.
 
Meanwhile, the usage-tracking function introduces transparency that did not previously exist for many users. Monitoring authentication logs can help individuals detect fraud early, particularly in cases involving unauthorised e-KYC.
 

How to access the new tools

To use the features, download or update the mAadhaar app from the official app store and register your profile using your Aadhaar number and OTP authentication. All the new controls are available on the home screen under ‘Aadhaar Services’.
 
These enhancements reinforce UIDAI’s push towards privacy-centred digital identity. For consumers, the tools offer more granular control and a clearer audit trail, important safeguards as Aadhaar becomes embedded across financial and everyday services.

Aadhar card

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

