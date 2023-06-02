close

Mixed trend in demand for different categories of tea during Sale-22: CTTA

The total demand reduced by 3.05 per cent along with reduced offered quantity during the auction as compared to last week, the official said

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 3:48 PM IST
Mixed trend in demand for different categories of tea was observed during Sale-22, a Calcutta Tea Traders' Association (CTTA) official said here on Friday.

The demand for CTC leaf and Darjeeling tea increased while Orthodox leaf and Dust tea marked a weaker trend, he said.

The total demand reduced by 3.05 per cent along with reduced offered quantity during the auction as compared to last week, the official said.

The auction (Sale-22) was held on May 30 and 31.

According to CTTA data, the total offerings amounted to 98,644 packages (28,32,493 kg) comprising 36,056 packages of CTC leaf, 45,103 packages of orthodox, 4,441 packages of Darjeeling leaf and 13,044 packages of dust tea.

CTC leaf met good demand and a total of 8,03,325 kg of different categories was sold at an average price of Rs 198.97 per kg.

Around 37.92 per cent of the total demand was witnessed for CTC leaf at below Rs 150 per kg level while 26.18 per cent was marked above Rs 250 per kg.

Western India operated on better tea and major blenders supported the medium and plainer variety. Some enquiry was in evidence from exporters regarding bolder brokens and fannings. Other internals registered fair support.

Orthodox offerings marked fair demand at a medium price range and a total of 9,05,462 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 214.23 per kg.

About 15.15 per cent of the total demand was observed at below Rs 150 per kg and 15.98 per cent was witnessed at a higher price level. Thus medium variety scored near about 68.87 per cent. Middle East operated selectively while CIS marked good support.

Darjeeling leaf met with good demand at a higher price level and a total of 32,971 kg of different qualities were sold at an average price of Rs 454.49 per kg.

Around 42.99 per cent of total demand was witnessed at above Rs 500 per kg and only 4.45 per cent was sold at a lower price range. Exporters were fairly active. Local dealers and other internals were the mainstays. TCPL remained selective and Hindustan Unilever remained quiet.

There was a fair demand for this week's dust offerings and 2,84,426 kg of different quality was claimed at an average price of Rs 200.89 per kg.

Around 29.32 per cent of the total demand was marked at a lower price level and 25.98 per cent was observed at above Rs 250 per kg, the data reflected.

Western India operated on better teas while other internals registered fair support. Hindustan Unilever operated actively while TCPL remained quiet.

The number of buyers for CTC, Orthodox, Darjeeling leaf and dust tea was 108, 87, 46 and 54 respectively during this session, the official data added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tea tea auctions Tea prices

First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 3:48 PM IST

