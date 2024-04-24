LS polls: Tumkur hopes yarn will spin again for its textile industry

In the bustling city of Tumkur in Karnataka, where the sounds of a vibrant textile industry once echoed through the streets, a sombre mood prevails in the air.

Once adorned with flourishing cotton and silk mills, Tumkur today is at the crossroads, thanks to the fading textile industry.

With the upcoming general elections, Tumkur's textile community waits in anticipation for a government that will rekindle the flames of its lost jewel.

Tumkur's textiles sector is facing multiple challenges like labour shortage, falling exports and bureaucratic delays. Subsidies and approvals are slow, hindering growth. With entrepreneurs rallying for policy reforms, the