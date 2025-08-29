Friday, August 29, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw lauds Bengaluru talent, slams poor infra

Biocon chief Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw lauds Bengaluru talent, slams poor infra

Biocon Biologics chief urged swift fixes to garbage, debris and roads, saying Bengaluru can be among the world's best; Deputy CM Shivakumar assured action

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kiran Mazumdar

Shaw called on Bengaluru’s civic authorities to take urgent action on the city’s infrastructure challenges. (File Photo: PTI)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While praising Bengaluru for its exceptional talent pool and pleasant weather, Biocon Biologics Chairperson and Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also drew attention to the city’s poor infrastructure, while at the same time offering suggestions on how these problems could be addressed.

‘B’luru has best talent, worst infra’

In an X post on Thursday, Shaw said, “Namma Bengaluru has the best talent and the best weather, but the worst infrastructure.”
 
Shaw called on Bengaluru’s civic authorities to take urgent action on the city’s infrastructure challenges, stressing that with its talent and climate, India’s Silicon Valley has the potential to rank among the world’s best if issues such as garbage, debris, and poor roads are effectively resolved. 
   
“If we fix garbage debris and roads, we can be among the best cities in the world,” she said, adding that these gaps present a ‘great opportunity’ for the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). She also called on Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and BBMP chief commissioner Maheshwar Rao to collectively solve the problem.

Also Read

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon launches Rs 4,500-crore QIP; to issue 11.6% of equity base

Pahalgam Security, Pahalgam, terrorist attack

India Inc condemns tragic Pahalgam attack, backs fight against terror

Samsung Galaxy Book5

Samsung launches Galaxy Book5 in India with Galaxy AI feature: Price, specs

old age

15,000 senior living homes by 2030: Should you invest in retirement realty?

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 50 pts, Nifty holds 24,500; ITC gains 2%, RIL flat ahead of AGM

Karnataka deputy CM responds

Responding to Shaw’s post, Shivakumar said, “I agree with you, Bengaluru has always had the talent, the weather, and the spirit. What it lacked was political will. That’s exactly what we are fixing now.”
He further assured that every challenge, including garbage, roads, and debris, is being addressed with purpose and urgency. Reiterating his commitment to ensure that the infrastructure and governance act as a catalyst for growth, the minister said, “Namma Bengaluru has always stood for innovation, opportunity, and unmatched spirit.”
 
With GBA, we now have a unique opportunity to transform this vision into reality, and we will deliver, he said. In his post, Shivakumar also urged the citizens, government, businesses, and civil society to come together and shape a new chapter for the city.

Shaw praised Bengaluru airport

Meanwhile, in a later post, Shaw complimented the newly built Bengaluru airport. “The airport sets a benchmark as the first in India to receive level-2 accreditation by Airports Council International for embracing accessibility as part of its strategy, policy and user experience,” she said.
 
 
 

More From This Section

National highway

Digital, AI focus to strengthen India's road to quality highwayspremium

soorahi, uppal group, brewery, whiskey

Uppal Group commits Rs 100 cr working capital to premium alcobev pushpremium

Centre may raise purchase price of cane ethanol by up to Rs 3 per litre

Japan to fund $400 million bamboo biofuel refinery project in India

Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal at the Business Standard Infrastructure Summit

BS Infra Summit: India sets sail on ₹60,000 cr PPP course, says Sonowalpremium

TEXTILE, INDUSTRIES

Textiles seek more incentives as govt extends duty-free cotton imports

Topics : D K Shivakumar Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Bengaluru BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon