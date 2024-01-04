Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

New supply of retail space up 72% last year to nearly 6 mn sq ft: Cushman

In 2023, as many as 11 shopping malls became operational, covering 5,948,395 square feet of space across the top eight cities

Retail sales touch 72 pc of pre-pandemic levels in July: RAI

Representative image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The new supply of retail space in shopping malls increased 72 per cent last year to 59.48 lakh square feet across eight major cities to meet rising demand from retailers, according to Cushman & Wakefield.
In 2023, as many as 11 shopping malls became operational, covering 59,48,395 square feet of space across the top eight cities.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the previous year, nine malls came into eight markets, totalling 34,49,222 square feet area.
Hyderabad witnessed the completion of three shopping malls, while Pune and Chennai had two each. One shopping mall each came up in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad. No fresh supply was seen in Kolkata.
With 59 lakh square feet of mall commencing operations across the top 8 cities in India, Cushman said the year 2023 saw the biggest supply addition in the post-COVID world.
In 2019, the same cities witnessed a new supply addition of around 50 lakh square feet of Grade-A and B+ malls.
Saurabh Shatdal, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Head of Retail at India, C&W, said, "With a surge in supply of new malls in Q4, the total mall supply across top 8 cities in 2023 surpassed the highs of 2019 by a nearly million square feet. This reflects the strong interest from retailers in entering or expanding into the Indian market, fuelled by evolving consumer preferences, shifting consumption patterns and a supportive business environment".
He expects this momentum to continue.
In the previous three years (2020-22), the consultant pointed out that the annual average footprint of malls that were operational stood below 30 lakh square feet.
"...developers shied away from this asset class that was worst hit due to the pandemic," it said.
Post-COVID, the consultant said the retailers experienced a dearth of good quality retailing space as most Grade-A malls experienced tight vacancies.

Also Read

Khan Market rent up 7% in Q1, South Ex rent grew 145%: Cushman & Wakefield

'Lulu Group expects to launch IPO in H1 2024, shares to be listed in Gulf'

PE inflow in real estate up 51% to Rs 24,680 cr: Cushman & Wakefield

Bengaluru sees 39% fall in office demand in Jul-Sep: Cushman & Wakefield

Trump's sons Don Jr, Eric set to testify at fraud trial threatening empire

DCGI bans all charges, except supply, processing costs on blood units

Gujarat in talks with chipmakers in Japan, US, South Korea: Bhupendra Patel

IndiGo removes surcharge after 3 months as aviation fuel prices decline

Govt plans state-backed consortium for coking coal imports: Report

Jio adds 3.16 mn subscribers in October; Vi loses 2.04 mn: Trai data

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : retail space Retail space leasing retail market Retail stores India’s retail market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveArvind Kejriwal ED Raid Live UpdatesIran Bomb BlastsGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Air PollutionTorrent Power Share PricePoonawalla FincorpBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon