Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / No free trade pact if EU insists on opening dairy business: Piyush Goyal

No free trade pact if EU insists on opening dairy business: Piyush Goyal

He added that the two sides have to understand, listen and appreciate the sensitivities of each other

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday emphasised on understanding and respecting mutual sensitivities to fast-track India-EU free trade agreement talks, and said there would be no pact if the European Union insists on opening the dairy sector.

Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Conference of German Business, the minister also said that "extraneous" issues like labour and climate change should be discussed at international forums.

He added that the two sides have to understand, listen and appreciate the sensitivities of each other.

"You (EU) are 27 countries, who have different priorities; India has 27 states. I may be growing apples in one state which does not permit me to open apples," he said, adding that the per capita income of EU member countries is much higher than that of the Indian states.

 

He also said that there is a need to focus the energies on trade and on promoting investments and deeper strategic partnerships to push the talks.

It will have to be a political decision and the negotiations cannot be left to the bureaucracy alone, the minister said.

More From This Section

5G technology

DoT pushes local manufacturing with new procurement clause for 5G gear

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Centre plans AI-driven traffic safety, invites foreign investment in infra

PremiumLabourers,Labourer

Centre, states likely to review labour code rollout at December meet

fixed wireless access

Fixed wireless access users go past FTTH, consume 600 GB data a month

telecom

ITU to prioritise global standards on DPI and AI after India push

"If we respect (these) things, the FTA can be done very honourably, admirably, and fast," Goyal said.

"First the sensitivities between the 27-countries of the EU and my 27 states collectively as the Union of India... if we respect each other's sensitivities like with UAE, Australia and EFTA, we respected each other's sensitivities and not encroach on issues which can hurt. For example dairy, I just cannot open up dairy. If the EU insists that I open up dairy, there is no FTA," he added.

Australia did its first FTA without dairy with India as they respected India's issues.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India wants to keep its dairy industry out of EU free-trade deal: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Focus on quality, export competitiveness won't come from subsidies: Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Goyal launches district master plan under PM GatiShakti for infra planning

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

European Union's deforestation regulation, carbon tax unfair: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

India reduces arbitration time for foreign investors in UAE agreement

Topics : Piyush Goyal Free trade free trade agreement European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 1:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon