No plan to share revenue of OTT platforms with telcos, says govt: Report

The Centre is not planning a revenue-sharing model between telecom firms and over-the-top (OTT) players who use telco data, according to a report by Mint.

A senior official in the ministry of communications told Mint that there are no plans to enable a revenue-sharing mechanism between OTTs and telecom service providers. There has been no proposal to that effect.

Telecom firms have been asking OTT platforms to share their revenues with the telecom service providers as some apps have begun to provide bandwidth-heavy offerings and produce high traffic, which has forced telcos to invest in expanding network capacity.

OTT platforms, represented by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) , have expressed their opposition to the move and said that such a move would violate net neutrality rules.

These views have also been shared with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) , which could float a consultation paper on regulatory issues pertaining to OTT video platforms.

Also Read Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work Netflix's curbs on password sharing may lead to a larger subscriber base Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations Govt asks SpaceX-owned Starlink to share info on data storage and transfer FACE adopts new code of conduct to strengthen customer protection Overall general insurance premium slip by 4% to Rs 23,550.2 crore in August Big Tech companies meet: Govt to clear air on digital data privacy AAI inducts two new advanced B-360 aircraft into flight inspection fleet

The official also told Mint that OTT across the board will be regulated by the ministry of electronics and information technology under the IT Act, and it was left out of the Cabinet-approved Indian Telecommunications Bill.