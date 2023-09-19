close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

No plan to share revenue of OTT platforms with telcos, says govt: Report

Telecom firms have been asking OTT platforms to share their revenues with the telecom service providers as some apps have begun to provide bandwidth-heavy offerings

Mobile tower, telecom sector, telecom tower

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 12:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre is not planning a revenue-sharing model between telecom firms and over-the-top (OTT) players who use telco data, according to a report by Mint.

A senior official in the ministry of communications told Mint that there are no plans to enable a revenue-sharing mechanism between OTTs and telecom service providers. There has been no proposal to that effect. 

Telecom firms have been asking OTT platforms to share their revenues with the telecom service providers as some apps have begun to provide bandwidth-heavy offerings and produce high traffic, which has forced telcos to invest in expanding network capacity.

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which includes all three private telecom service providers (TSPs) — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea — as its members, has claimed that large OTT players earn revenues from both consumers and advertisers. It has, therefore, proposed that a "fair share" of revenues must be shared with the telcos that do not get revenues from carriage fees for the content.

Also Read: Jio AirFiber: Reliance Jio to launch 5G-powered fixed wireless access today

OTT platforms, represented by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), have expressed their opposition to the move and said that such a move would violate net neutrality rules.

These views have also been shared with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), which could float a consultation paper on regulatory issues pertaining to OTT video platforms.

Also Read

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

Netflix's curbs on password sharing may lead to a larger subscriber base

Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams

PKL 2023 Players' auction postponed due to Asian Games preparations

Govt asks SpaceX-owned Starlink to share info on data storage and transfer

FACE adopts new code of conduct to strengthen customer protection

Overall general insurance premium slip by 4% to Rs 23,550.2 crore in August

Big Tech companies meet: Govt to clear air on digital data privacy

AAI inducts two new advanced B-360 aircraft into flight inspection fleet


The official also told Mint that OTT across the board will be regulated by the ministry of electronics and information technology under the IT Act, and it was left out of the Cabinet-approved Indian Telecommunications Bill.
Topics : OTT users Telecom Telecom industry Telcos BS Web Reports OTT services OTT platforms IAMAI COAI

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Gold - Silver PriceParliament Special Session LIVE SpaceXByjuISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaignBRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Joint session of Parliament commencesHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Best wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon