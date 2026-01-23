Friday, January 23, 2026 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Nokia keen on establishing GCC in Karnataka: Minister Patil

Nokia keen on establishing GCC in Karnataka: Minister Patil

Karnataka Minister said Nokia plans to expand in Bengaluru and Tier-2 cities, while firms like Cloudflare, Vast Space, Crescent Enterprises and Voyager Technologies explored partnerships, investments

Nokia interested in setting up GCC in Karnataka (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Davos
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nokia Corporation has expressed interest in establishing a Global Capability Centre (GCC) and additional research centres in Karnataka, Industries Minister M B Patil said.

The telecommunications major, which has been associated with Karnataka for over 25 years and operates its largest global research centre in Bengaluru, discussed plans to expand operations across the state, including in Tier-2 cities.

The discussions took place during meetings between senior Nokia officials and the state government on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos.

Patil said the government has assured full support for Nokia's future expansion plans.

The minister also reiterated the state government's commitment to supporting the World Economic Forum's 'Yes-BLR UpLink' initiative, which aims to develop the 'Yes Bengaluru' programme on sustainable urban development into a globally recognised platform for government-industry collaboration.

 

Patil said the initiative was discussed in detail during a meeting with John Dutton, Head of UpLink at the World Economic Forum.

The programme provides financial assistance, mentorship and pilot opportunities to start-ups working on real-world, city-centric challenges linked to urban development. The WEF UpLink delegation has appreciated the Karnataka government's continued support for the initiative, he added.

The minister said discussions were also held with the global cybersecurity firm Cloudflare regarding joining the 'KWIN City' project and future expansion opportunities in the state.

The government has assured the company of the necessary support for its expansion plans. Cloudflare's Global Strategy Head, Stephanie Cohen, lauded Karnataka as among the world's best destinations for attracting cutting-edge technologies, Patil said.

VAST SPACE, CRESCENT ENTERPRISES SHOW INTEREST

US-based space technology company Vast Space has expressed interest in partnering with the Karnataka government in areas related to space technology, advanced manufacturing and innovation-driven initiatives.

UAE-based Crescent Enterprises has also indicated interest in investing in enterprises and companies across Karnataka.

VOYAGER TECHNOLOGIES KEEN ON PARTNERSHIP

US-based aerospace company Voyager Technologies has expressed a strong interest in entering into partnership agreements with the Karnataka government. The company has also proposed collaboration with ISRO on space technology and research initiatives.

During a meeting with Executive Vice-President John Baum, possibilities for expanding operations in the state's biopharma sector were discussed, Patil said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 3:26 PM IST

