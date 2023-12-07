Sensex (-0.19%)
69521.69 -132.04
Nifty (-0.17%)
20901.15 -36.55
Nifty Midcap (0.59%)
44495.00 + 262.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.42%)
6772.10 + 28.50
Nifty Bank (0.01%)
46839.40 + 4.85
Heatmap

Number of air passengers has gone up from 60 mn in 2014 to 145 mn now: Govt

Scindia said that the civil aviation sector is a deregulated sector and despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising jet fuel cost, airfares have not increased in the same proportion

flights

Scindia said airfare today is competitive with the fare of the AC First Class of the Indian Railways.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said the number of air passengers has gone up from six crore in 2014 to 14.5 crore at present and added that airfares are competitive with the railway AC first class fares.
The minister was asked about rising airfares during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Scindia said that the civil aviation sector is a deregulated sector and despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising jet fuel cost, airfares have not increased in the same proportion.
"There were only six crore travellers in 2014. In the last nine years, this number has gone up to 14.5 crore," Scindia said.
He said airfare today is competitive with the fare of the AC First Class of the Indian Railways.
"We estimate, by 2030, there will be 42 crore air passengers and the sector will grow three times," he said.
IUML MP E T Mohd Basheer asked the minister about the rise in fares during holiday and festival seasons and in case of natural calamities, and said that the government should not leave people "at the mercy of airlines".
He also asked what is the definition of a "reasonable profit" for airlines.
Scindia, in response, said, "We must understand the situation in civil aviation space. Civil aviation is a seasonal sector. We have a tariff monitoring unit that looks at 60 routes randomly.... If you do the booking in advance, the fare will not be high," he said.
"In the last three years, airlines have made losses (ranging) from Rs 55,000 crore to Rs 1,30,000 crore. Covid has destroyed the financial viability of airlines," he said.
"Air turbine fuel is close to 40 per cent of operating cost of airlines. ATF prices have gone up three times, airfares have gone up nowhere in rationale," he said.

Also Read

SpiceJet most delayed Indian airline as travel season takes a toll

Akasa cancels flights from Bengaluru, airline says network 'rationalised'

British Airways witnessing balanced growth in demand in India: CEO Doyle

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Record plane orders raise stakes in India's aviation boom: Report

Hiring activity for white-collar jobs dips 12% during Oct-Nov: Report

India set to become most exciting civil aviation market, says IATA director

Domestic electronics manufacturing up 4-fold to Rs 8.22 trn in FY23: MoS IT

How growing electric vehicles' sales are speeding end of the oil age

India's goal to clean up transport with sustainable aviation fuel

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Scindia civil aviation sector Directorate General of Civil Aviation

First Published: Dec 07 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 5Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon