Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI releases draft rules on AePS to counter frauds on payments system

Banks and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) are required to comply with these directions within three months from the date of issue of the guidelines

digital payment

AePS is a payment system in which transactions are enabled through an individual's Aadhaar number and biometrics, or OTP (One-Time Password) authentication.

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released draft guidelines for streamlining the onboarding and monitoring of Aadhaar Enabled Payment System (AePS) operators to counter frauds perpetuated through the ecosystem.

Banks and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) are required to comply with these directions within three months from the date of issue of the guidelines.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Since these are draft guidelines, the final date of issue of these directions is undefined.

Acquiring banks, which onboard AePS touchpoint operators, will be required to carry out due diligence in the form of Know Your Customer (KYC) guidelines for all the operators they take onboard.

These banks will be required to update the KYC of the operators if they have not performed a single financial transaction for a continuous period of six months.

It will be the responsibility of the NPCI and acquiring banks to ensure that only one bank takes onboard a particular touchpoint operator.

More From This Section

Retail credit growth moderates to 16.6% in June 2024, shows RBI data

Nitin Gadkari requests withdrawal of GST on life, health insurance premiums

Most fintech, banking apps tap into users' location, other information

Rupee rises 2 paise to 83.71 against US dollar during early trade

Draft guidelines may impact banks' existing LCR by upto 300 pps: CRISIL


As part of ongoing due diligence, acquiring banks should continuously monitor the activities of AePS touchpoint operators.

Based on the risk profile of a particular operator, transaction limits will be set.

Transactions of AePS touchpoint operators shall be consistent with their location of operation and risk profile, as per the draft guidelines.

AePS is a payment system in which transactions are enabled through an individual's Aadhaar number and biometrics, or OTP (One-Time Password) authentication.

AePS enables basic banking services such as cash withdrawal, balance enquiry, mini statement, cash deposit, and fund transfer.

Also Read

RBI to keep popular govt bond tenors free of foreign investment curbs

RBI to hold interest rates steady in August, first cut expected in Q4: Poll

Longer tenure bond yields harden after RBI's FAR securities curb

RBI's new norms on wilful defaulters to come into effect from Nov 1

RBI pulls up UCBs creating Dividend Equalisation Fund for payments

Topics : RBI frauds Payment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 8:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon