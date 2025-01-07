Business Standard

Phased rollout of 5G, tailored tariff plans in 2025: Vodafone Idea CEO

Telco expects thousands of new sites by March under partnership with global vendors

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is aiming for a phased rollout of 5G in 2025, Vi CEO Akshaya Moondra said on Monday in a letter to customers on the occasion of the new year. Moondra also announced Vi's plans to launch new, tailored “first-of-their-kind tariff plans” for customers this year.
 
He added that thousands of new sites, mostly for 4G, will go live by March as part of the telco's new partnership with three global vendors under a three-year investment plan. In September last year, the telco signed a mega $3.6 billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with global telecom equipment makers Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung for the supply of network equipment over a three-year period. Marking the telco's first-ever sourcing agreement with South Korean giant Samsung, the deal is part of its total capital expenditure target of $6.6 billion (Rs 55,000 crore) over the next three years.
   
Part of the capital expenditure has already begun. The telco added over 48,000 sites in 2024 and increased the capacity at 58,000 sites. Moondra said network testing service OpenSignal has recognised the telco as "India's Best 4G Network." “Vi has excelled across all performance metrics of 4G download and upload speeds, 4G video and gaming experiences, and 4G voice app calling performance,” he added. Moondra also mentioned Vi's recent launch of spam detection solutions to help safeguard customers.
 
On Monday, Vi held an extraordinary general meeting to seek shareholder approval for a proposal to raise Rs 1,980 crore from entities belonging to promoter Vodafone Group PLC through a preferential issue. In December, Vi's board had announced plans to issue shares to Vodafone Group entities Omega Telecom Holdings and Usha Martin Telematics worth up to Rs 1,280 crore and Rs 700 crore, respectively.
 
The issuance will see 1.75 billion equity shares of face value Rs 10 each issued at a price of Rs 11.28 per share. As of September 30, 2024, Omega Telecom Holdings held a 0.40 per cent stake in Vi, while Usha Martin's stake stood at 0.13 per cent. These stakes will rise to 1.98 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively, after the share issue.

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 8:28 PM IST

