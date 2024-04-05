Sensex (    %)
                             
Plastic exports grow 14.3% to $997 mn in February: Plexconcil report

There was significant export growth in February 2024 across the majority of the product panels like plastic raw materials, plastic films and sheets, woven sacks, and floor coverings, among others

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

India's plastic exports grew 14.3 per cent year-on-year to USD 997 million in February due to a rise in demand in various product categories, an apex industry body said on Friday.
The overall plastic exports stood at USD 872 million in February 2023, Plastic Export Promotion Council Plexconcil said in a statement.
According to Plexconcil data, there was significant export growth in February 2024 across the majority of the product panels like plastic raw materials, plastic films and sheets, woven sacks, and floor coverings, among others.
However, panels like writing instruments and stationery, consumer and houseware products, human hair and related products, and miscellaneous products and items faced challenges in achieving growth during the same period, it added.
"Amidst fluctuating trends, India's plastic exports grew in February, reaching USD 997 million, a 14.3 per cent rise from the previous year. Initiatives like PLEXCONNECT 2024 aim to fortify global connections. Scheduled for June 7-9th, PLEXCONNECT 2024 has already been receiving positive responses from international buyers," Plexconcil Executive Director Sribash Dasmohapatra said.

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 9:45 PM IST

