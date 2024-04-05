Sensex (    %)
                             
Monthly natural gas trades down 80% in March: Indian Gas Exchange

Increasing global gas prices, and an extended winter in March led to the sudden fall

gas distribution

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

An increasing trend in gas prices and extended winter reducing gas-based power demand led to monthly gas volumes traded on the Indian Gas Exchange Limited (IGX) falling by 80 per cent to 1.13 million metric million British thermal units (mmBtu) in March, the company said on Friday.

Traded volumes were down 81 per cent on a sequential basis. IGX is the only national-level gas exchange for the physical delivery of natural gas.
The latest figures come as a surprise given that IGX had given a growth forecast last month. It had said demand would show a growing trend in the near term driven by the expansion of city gas distribution networks and increasing uptake from the power sector.

Rajesh Kumar Mediratta, MD & CEO of Indian Gas Exchange, had earlier told Business Standard that a significant reduction in gas prices in February had resulted in demand rising steeply. Consequently, there was a substantial increase in the volume trade from gas-based power plants on IGX during the month.

Global freight rates for LNG had stabilized earlier this month, even as carriers continue to avoid the Suez Canal due to piracy in the Red Sea. However, prices have been on an upward swing since February.

A total of 65 trades were executed during March, down from 101 in February. The maximum number of trades were executed in the daily contract format, followed by fortnightly & monthly contracts of 15 and 14 respectively.

In FY2024, IGX witnessed significant activity with a total trading volume of 41 million mmBtu, lower by 20 per cent Y-o-Y mainly due to a decline in sales by domestic gas producers and its resale by marketers. Domestic Ceiling Price Gas accounted for 23.3 million mmBtu, while Free Market Gas trade touched a record 17.5 million mmBtu, an increase of 20 per cent Y-o-Y. There were 998 trades executed throughout the year.

Gadimoga emerged as the most preferred delivery point for Domestic Ceiling Price Gas, whereas Dahej dominated Free Market Gas trades.

The gas trade takes place at multiple delivery points, such as Dahej, Hazira, Ankot, Mhaskal, Bhadbhut, Dabhol, KG Basin, Gadimoga, Suvali. It covers six regional gas hubs, namely, Western Hub, Southern Hub, Eastern Hub, Central Hub, Northern Hub, and North Eastern Hub across India.

Topics : Indian gas system natural gas Gas prices gas supplies

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

Budget 2024
