Power ministry weighs parallel distribution licensing for power sector

The consultative committee of the power ministry on Thursday deliberated on the proposed framework for parallel distribution licensing to ensure efficient utilisation of electricity distribution infrastructure. The proposed framework seeks to enable competition in electricity supply without requiring duplication of the physical distribution network.

Under the proposal, existing distribution licensees will continue to own, operate and maintain their networks. New distribution licensees will be able to use the existing network by paying regulated wheeling charges, while retaining the option to develop their own network wherever permitted by the concerned State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC), the ministry said.

While the existing legal framework permits more than one distribution licensee in the same area, it requires each licensee to establish its own distribution network, resulting in duplication of poles, lines and substations, increasing capital expenditure, discouraging fresh investment and ultimately leading to inefficient utilisation of resources.

Addressing the committee, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said that the Electricity Act, 2003, had introduced competition in electricity generation, transmission and trading, while distribution remains the only major segment where competition continues to be limited.

He said that the detailed implementation framework would be developed by the SERCs to ensure non-discriminatory access to the network. All distribution licensees will continue to be bound by the universal service obligation under the Electricity Act, and the regulatory framework will prevent selective supply only to profitable consumers, the ministry stated.

The minister said that consumers would have the freedom to choose their electricity supplier, similar to the choices available today in sectors such as telecommunications and aviation.

He noted that the concept has been implemented in Mumbai for several years, where consumers have exercised supplier choice while the distribution network continues to be developed in a coordinated manner under the supervision of the SERC.