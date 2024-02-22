Private capital not yet ready for funding energy transition: CEA Nageswaran

He also said that there was a need to accept that there are economic trade-offs in terms of energy transition, versus securing energy availability for our countries | Photo: Bloomberg

Private capital is not fully ready to embrace the risks and opportunities associated with the funding energy transition, and an explicit cost for further derisking by multilateral agencies or sovereigns may therefore have to be factored in, Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said on Thursday during his address at the Raisina Dialogue 2024 organised by the Observer Research Foundation.

While urging the multilateral development banks to act on the recommendations of the independent expert group under India’s G20 presidency to mobilise private capital, the CEA added, “There is a lot of talk about funding energy transitions and climate change requirements. But in truth, much of the talk remains just that.”

Nageswaran said that the discount on the yield of sovereign green bonds issued by India is barely one to two basis points. “For all the effort and the cost that goes into identifying projects which satisfy the criteria for green bonds, and getting the rating...All of these efforts have translated to one to two basis points,” he said.

The CEA said that more than financial resources, the need of the moment is for financiers and developed countries to go back to the Paris Agreement and remember that it is about common but differentiated responsibilities.

He also said that there was a need to accept that there are economic trade-offs in terms of energy transition, versus securing energy availability for our countries.

Nageswaran also highlighted that attracting private capital and getting actual money is difficult primarily because technology has remained unproven on scale and dependence on one or few countries for resources is also a challenge.

Stressing the need for blended finance from multilateral institutions and developed countries, Nageswaran said, “With all countries marching lockstep towards net zero is also a challenge as this problem gets compounded. Paradoxically, the availability of private resources is even more difficult.

He said that a mechanism to decide who would bear the foreign exchange risk has not yet been evolved. “Many of these questions of details have not been sorted out. When you begin to cost for these things, some of the complaints about fossil fuel apply to alternatives as well.”

Nageswaran said that renewable energy projects, for instance, require so much land compared to other alternatives. “In a country like ours, which has the highest population density per square kilometre among G20 countries as India, then the cost-benefit trade-off indeed changes,” the CEA said.

He said the way to attract capital or lower the risk premium is to be fully transparent about the trade-offs involved. “Only when the information is complete between the lenders and borrowers and the true economic cost is recognised will the money keep flowing.”

The CEA also said that small and medium enterprises will have to be given more time to adapt first, before being called upon to shoulder responsibilities with respect to emissions.