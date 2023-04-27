close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Ratings firm Icra expects tyre sector revenues to grow by 7-9% in FY24

Ratings firm Icra on Thursday said it expects a revenue growth of 7-9 per cent for tyre industry in the current fiscal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
tyres

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ratings firm Icra on Thursday said it expects a revenue growth of 7-9 per cent for tyre industry in the current fiscal.

The rating agency pegs the domestic tyre demand growth at 6-8 per cent for FY2024, supported by stable growth in the replacement segment and sustained demand momentum in the OEM segment, Icra said in a statement.

The rating agency noted that it expects the demand momentum in the OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) segment to continue in FY2024 with an estimated growth of 8-10 per cent.

Replacement demand, which forms around two-thirds of tyre demand, is likely to witness mid-single digit growth in FY2024, it added.

"ICRA projects a 7-9 per cent growth in industry revenues for FY2024 with domestic growth outpacing exports," Icra Assistant Vice President and Sector Head Nithya Debbadi said.

Segment-wise, commercial vehicles shall benefit from the increasing traction in the infrastructure and construction segments, she added.

Also Read

ICRA downgrades PTC Financial Services short-term rating over operations

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

Indian pharma sector set for 'volume to value leadership' journey in 2023

Better grip on future for tyre stocks: Tread on easing input cost, demand

ICRA upgrades outlook on infra finance firms to 'positive' from 'stable'

Non-Tech industries to hire over 1 mn tech talent by FY28: TeamLease report

Layoffs continue at startups; funding winter, macro uncertainty to blame

ISMA lowers 2022-23 sugar output and ethanol diversion estimates

Govt approves National Medical Devices Policy 2023, eyes 12% market share

Electronics manufacturing gets a reality check; only $225 bn value by FY26

Strong underlying demand and preference for personal mobility will continue to drive passenger vehicles and aid in a recovery in the two-wheeler segments, Debbadi said.

"Nevertheless, tyre demand remains vulnerable to potential headwinds like adverse monsoons and its impact on rural demand, supply-related issues, general inflation, and further hardening in financing rates," she added.

While the El Nino occurrence and its potential impact on rural demand is monitorable, factors like improving economic activities, increasing freight movement, higher spend on infrastructure, absence of material price hikes, etc., shall support the growth in the replacement segment in FY2024, it stated.

On overseas shipments, ICRA noted that it expects export demand to be subdued for the next one to two quarters, although the long-term outlook remains favourable, given the strong acceptance of Indian tyres in the overseas markets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ICRA Tyre companies growth

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

OYO turns cash flow positive for first time in March quarter: Reports

Oyo
1 min read

Air India, Sabre Corporation sign multi-year deal for global travel access

Air India
2 min read

Wipro to buy back Rs 12,000 cr worth of shares at 19% premium

Wipro
2 min read

Restrictions on number of vehicles on Manali-Rohtang pass to continue

Army vehicles carrying military material for soldiers deployed along the border from Rohtang Pass on Manali-Leh Highway. (Photo: ANI)
2 min read

Suzlon bags order for 39-MW wind energy project from First Energy

Suzlon
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share

Bajaj Finance
1 min read

Hinduja lone bidder for RCap in second auction, offers Rs 9,650 cr

Reliance Capital
3 min read

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read
Premium

Govt pays PLI incentives worth Rs 2,874 crore towards 8 sectors in FY23

manufacturing
3 min read

SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27%

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon