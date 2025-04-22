Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WAVES big opportunity for media, TV channels, OTTs and filmmakers: Murugan

WAVES big opportunity for media, TV channels, OTTs and filmmakers: Murugan

Union Minister of State Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs said the summit, being held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, will have programmes like WAVES Bazaar and CEO Round Table

Union Minister of State, L Murugan

Leading production companies from India and abroad are participating in the WAVES Summit: Murugan | Image: Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Union Minister L Murugan has said the World Audiovisual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) is a big opportunity for creators.

The Union Minister of State Information and Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs on Monday said the summit, being held in Mumbai from May 1 to 4, will have programmes like WAVES Bazaar and CEO Round Table.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, WAVES is a big opportunity for creators working in the field of creator economy. It is a big event for print media, satellite TV channels, digital media, OTT platforms and filmmakers. Players associated with the media and entertainment sector will come together in this conference and celebrate creativity for four days," he said.

 

"Leading production companies from India and abroad are participating in the WAVES Summit. Through WAVES, the whole world will get to see a glimpse of Indian technology and content creation," he added.

Murugan also met the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and discussed issues related to the development of the state, an official said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

