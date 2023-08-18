Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Retail leasing up by 15% in megapolis in first half of 2023: CBRE Report

Key sectors that drove absorption include homeware & department stores which snapped up 20 per cent of the total fresh leasing

Real Estate, Realty sector, Construction, Realty

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 8:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Increased leasing by homeware and department stores, consumer electronics and fashion & apparel retailers have pushed up retail leasing in the megapolis by close to 15 per cent in the first half of the year, says an industry report.
Retail leasing across investment-grade malls, high streets and standalone developments during January-June 2023 rose 14.6 per cent in Mumbai, taking the total leasing to 0.21 million sqft, compared to 0.18 million sqft in the corresponding period last year, realty consultancy CBRE said in a note.
Key sectors that drove absorption include homeware & department stores which snapped up 20 per cent of the total fresh leasing, followed by consumer electronics and fashion & apparel (17 per cent each) during the period under review, it said, adding the leasing demand was driven by secondary leasing in high streets and mall clusters.
Some of the top leasing deals include a consumer electronics player leasing 20,800 sqft in Jio World Drive in BKC, Pantaloons leasing 13,500 sqft in Kasturi Regius, Croma leasing 10,800 sqft in Vishvaroop IT Park.
On a pan-India basis, retail leasing grew 24 per cent on year, and much more than the 15 per cent increase seen in the second half of 2022. Total leasing during the first half of 2023 rose to 2.9 million sqft from 2.31 million sqft.
Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Ahmedabad collectively accounted for 65 per cent of new leasing during the first six months this year.

Also Read

Retail leasing in India jumped 24% between January and July: CBRE report

Real estate sector gets $32 bn equity capital in 2018-2022, says CBRE

Birla Estates buys land parcel in Mumbai, eyes revenue more than Rs 600cr

Need to upgrade brokers' skills for better real estate services: FICCI-JLL

EV firms need 13 mn sq ft real estate space by 2030 to meet output target

Rentals up 20% as landlords take advantage of the 'return to office'

Amended Right of Way Rules 2023 will expedite 5G network deployment: COAI

Hacktivists 'targeted' over 1,000 India sites during I-day celebrations

Top US companies from Apple to Intel decry India's PC import curbs

Abu Dhabi's TAQA is not in talks for $2.5 billion investment, says Adani

The period also saw a massive 148 per cent on-year increase in the supply of retail space, taking the total supply to 1.09 million sqft, up from 0.44 million sqft a year ago.
The top eight cities saw an 8 per cent growth in mall completions on a half-yearly basis led by Ahmedabad with a 73 per cent share, followed by Delhi-NCR at 20 per cent.
According to Anshuman Magazine, chairman & chief executive of CBRE India, the anticipated growth in mall supply coupled with encouraging consumer spending trends, especially during the festive season, is expected to further augment the sentiment for expansion among both international and domestic retailers who are well positioned in the market.
Ram Chandnani, managing director of the agency, said that retail leasing is expected to touch 5.56 million sqft in 2023, the highest after the 2019 peak of 6.8 million sqft. Led by strong demand for quality retail space, rental values increased on a half-yearly basis in select micro-markets across most cities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Real Estate CBRE Realty

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 8:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon