Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Kirana stores face tough Diwali with 30% sales drop, quick commerce thrives

Kirana stores face tough Diwali with 30% sales drop, quick commerce thrives

In India, approximately 13 million kirana stores form the backbone of FMCG distribution, especially in rural regions and Tier-II and Tier-III cities, accounting for nearly 85 per cent of sales

FMCG

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With the start of the festive season, urban kirana stores are bracing for a difficult Diwali. General trade distributors have reported a significant month-on-month decline in sales by 25-30 per cent since July, according to a report by The Economic Times.
 
This drop comes despite major fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies in India experiencing a notable increase in quick commerce sales.

Shift in consumer behaviour

Some FMCG giants, including Dabur and Nestle, have indicated plans to adjust their inventory strategies in general trade to align with the evolving shopping habits of consumers in urban areas. Despite these changes, kirana stores continue to be the predominant sales channel for FMCG products.
   
The report quoted Suresh Narayanan, chairman of Nestle, as saying that the company’s e-commerce sales reached a seven-year high during the July-September period, with online sales now constituting 8.3 per cent of total domestic sales and quick commerce making up half of that figure.

Role of kirana stores in FMCG distribution

In India, around 13 million kirana stores serve as the backbone of FMCG distribution, particularly in rural areas and Tier-II and Tier-III cities, contributing nearly 85 per cent of sales. However, as per industry insiders, these traditional outlets are rapidly losing ground to quick commerce options in metropolitan regions, the report said.
 
The report quoted a representative from the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation, which represents over 400,000 FMCG distributors, as saying that Diwali sales are not picking up for kirana stores, and there has been a 25-30 per cent month-on-month decline in sales for kiranas due to the presence of quick commerce platforms.

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

No FTA if EU insists on opening up of India's dairy business: Piyush Goyal

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

India wants to keep its dairy industry out of EU free-trade deal: Goyal

5G technology

DoT pushes local manufacturing with new procurement clause for 5G gear

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Centre plans AI-driven traffic safety, invites foreign investment in infra

PremiumLabourers,Labourer

Centre, states likely to review labour code rollout at December meet

Quick commerce on the rise

Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, BBNow (Big Basket), and Flipkart Minutes have expanded their reach significantly in major cities, delivering groceries and essentials to customers within 10-12 minutes. This swift service has captured consumer attention and loyalty.
 
FMCG companies are strategically differentiating their product assortments based on pack sizes, consumer preferences, and pricing to balance the interests of kirana stores, quick commerce, and modern trade channels. However, the rivalry between kiranas and quick commerce has intensified in recent months.

Also Read

PremiumThe government is set to examine concerns over quick commerce companies potentially undermining businesses of local kirana stores, particularly in the context of the draft Digital Competition Bill, according to official sources.

Consumer Affairs Ministry examining quick commerce competition issues

PremiumThe government is set to examine concerns over quick commerce companies potentially undermining businesses of local kirana stores, particularly in the context of the draft Digital Competition Bill, according to official sources.

Can kirana stores survive the exponential rise of quick commerce in India?

kirana store

India's kirana stores turn to eb2b innovation, udaan leads market growth

Home-grown fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company DS Group

DS Group targets Rs 5,000-cr revenue from confectionery business in 5 years

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Govt to pay full salary to doctors purusing PG course, says CM Sukhu

Topics : Kirana stores FMCGs FMCG companies BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon