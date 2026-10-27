Satcom at tech inflection point; India can build on momentum: Trai chief

Satellite communications in India is on the cusp of major commercial and technological innovation, and has the potential to propel the country to new heights, Trai Chairman Anil Kumar Lahoti said on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Viasat 'Space for Good' India 2026 challenge, Lahoti said that for India, satellite broadband, cellular backhaul, maritime and aviation connectivity, remote area services, disaster resilience networks - all offer important application areas.

"Realising this potential will require affordable user terminals, efficient spectrum use, local manufacturing, and viable commercial models," said the chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI).

Lahoti pointed to the private sector's progress, including Skyroot's Vikram-1, which in July 2026 became India's first privately built orbital launch from Indian soil, placing two satellites in low Earth orbit.

On regulations, Lahoti said a unified authorisation under the Telecommunications Act 2023 aims at 'one nation, one authorisation'.

Trai, he said, gave its recommendations on spectrum assignment for satellite-based communication services in May 2025.

Further, in April 2026, the regulator issued a consultation paper on a framework for satellite communication network authorisation and assignment of spectrum to satellite communication network providers, Lahoti said, adding that Trai will soon issue its recommendations to the government.