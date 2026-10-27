JLL sets up global treasury centre at GIFT City to centralise operations

Global real estate services firm JLL has established a corporate treasury centre at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) to centralise its treasury operations and improve capital deployment across its global business.

The company has set up JLL Finance Services (IFSC) Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle Property Consultants (India) Private Limited, also known as JLL India, at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in GIFT City.

The entity will operate as a Global Regional Corporate Treasury Centre (GRCTC).

The centre will oversee JLL’s treasury operations across multiple jurisdictions, including the Americas, Europe, West Asia, Africa and Asia-Pacific.

It will also help streamline banking administration, funding and liquidity management under the regulatory oversight of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

“GIFT City’s GRCTC model provides the perfect combination of regulatory sophistication and talent depth for our first Asia-Pacific treasury hub. India’s highly skilled financial professionals, combined with the jurisdiction's internationally aligned framework and operational efficiencies, enable us to centralise funding operations, optimize capital deployment,” said Radha Dhir, chief executive officer, India, JLL.

She added that the centre would help build sustainable treasury capabilities to support the company’s global growth and diversification strategy.

The move is aimed at strengthening JLL’s ability to manage liquidity and funding across regions while providing access to international capital markets.

“Establishing a presence in GIFT City reflects JLL’s industry leading approach and commitment to building a best-in-class global treasury function. It gives us direct access to a deep and growing pool of international capital in one of the world’s fastest growing economies,” said Courtney Greenslade, global treasurer, JLL.

The centre will also improve the company’s ability to manage regional funding requirements and strengthen its global treasury operations, Greenslade added.