India must innovate, not copy others' tech, says Sebi ED Sunil Kadam

India must innovate, not copy others' tech, says Sebi ED Sunil Kadam

Kadam said India has to funnel more money into research and development so that such instances are avoided, and exuded confidence that India has the capabilities to be a leader in innovation

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the Galgotias University controversy, Sebi's executive director Sunil Kadam on Saturday asked the market ecosystem to desist from "copying" others, and innovate by themselves.

"'... India should not be kind of copying things like which we have experienced in the global (AI Impact) Summit (where) somebody has short projected the Chinese product as our product. We should not be in that way. We should be doing our own innovation," Kadam said at an event organised by the brokers' body ANMI here.

Kadam said India has to funnel more money into research and development so that such instances are avoided, and exuded confidence that India has the capabilities to be a leader in innovation.

 

The remarks come days after a controversy at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, where the private university ended up showing a robo dog manufactured by a Chinese company as its own innovation, leading to widespread concerns over a lot of aspects.

Kadam said AI is set to change business models and the market ecosystem will have to understand ways to assess aspects like valuation and how best to use technology in doing the same.

"... we all need to adapt to the AI technology no matter how we good or bad in understanding technology but we have no choice but to understand and adapt AI technology," he said.

Sebi will also be working on introducing an AI-based software which will give a lot more information about a company or the market to an investor in an interactive manner across many languages, he said.

Speaking at the same event, the largest equity stock bourse NSE's chief executive and managing director Ashish Kumar Chauhan said the Indian markets will start executing trades in nano seconds from April 11 this year, which is 1,000 times faster than the fastest in the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 8:01 PM IST

