All major AI nations have signed the New Delhi Declaration: Vaishnaw

All the major countries relevant to artificial intelligence (AI) developments have signed the New Delhi Declaration at the AI Impact Summit, Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

The details of the declaration are expected to be announced on Saturday as the government seeks to maximise the number of signatories, the Union Minister said.

“By the time the summit concludes tomorrow, we should have more than 80 signatories. There is a huge consensus on the declaration. We just want to maximise the numbers,” Vaishnaw told reporters in a post-summit press conference.

At the first global AI summit in Bletchley Park in 2023, several countries, including the US, China and India, signed a declaration agreeing to work together to jointly manage the risks from frontier AI models.

The next two AI summits, in Seoul and Paris, respectively, shifted the focus to broader areas of safety, innovation, inclusivity and sustainable AI.

The five-day AI Impact Summit, which began on February 16, will conclude on February 21, as the expo was extended by the government for a day. By Friday, the Summit had attracted over 500,000 visitors, Vaishnaw said.

During the five-day Summit, the government also received investment pledges of more than $250 billion for the infrastructure layer of the AI architecture, and about $20 billion in investment commitments from venture capitalists, he said.

“The numbers are important, but what is more important is that the world has confidence in India’s role in the new AI age,” Vaishnaw said.

Speaking about the AI models released during the Summit, the Union Minister said that industry leaders across the board were impressed by the quality of the output from these models, which had been built by Indian start-ups on frugal resources.

The government will also start working on the second phase of the AI Mission, he said, adding that under AI Mission 2.0, the government will aim to train 20 lakh people in skills needed to navigate AI.

“We are already discussing with the industry the initiatives that need to be taken, especially on the course curriculum that needs to be included in schools and colleges,” Vaishnaw said, adding that inputs have also been taken from the state governments.

Speaking about India’s formal joining of the Pax Silica initiative, Vaishnaw said it was important from a resilience and supply-chain perspective.

“Whether in Europe, Australia or the US, we (India) are seen as a trusted country,” he said.

Vaishnaw also said on Friday that the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rs 3,706-crore HCL–Foxconn Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) joint venture will take place shortly, adding that the Micron facility will start commercial production from February 28.