SEA urges govt to reconsider extending de-oiled rice bran exports ban

SEA has urged its members to implement stringent quality control measures in the procurement of raw materials, including rice bran for solvent extraction and rice bran oil for refining

The industry's concerns extend beyond the export ban | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

The Solvent Extractors Association of India (SEA) has made a fresh appeal to the government to reconsider its decision to extend the ban on de-oiled rice bran exports until January 31, 2025.
The industry body argues that the continued restriction is causing severe underutilisation of processing plants, particularly in eastern India.
In a letter to its members, SEA highlighted the plight of rice bran processors in West Bengal, where plants are operating at low capacity or shutting down entirely. The association warned that this situation is negatively impacting the production of rice bran oil nationwide.
"We once again appeal to the government to reconsider this matter and allow the export of de-oiled rice bran in the larger interest of the industry, rice millers, farmers, and the nation," SEA President Ajay Jhunjhunwala stated.
The industry's concerns extend beyond the export ban. Recent instances of adulteration in rice bran oil and de-oiled rice bran with substances like dolomite and corn DDGS have raised alarms.
SEA has urged its members to implement stringent quality control measures in the procurement of raw materials, including rice bran for solvent extraction and rice bran oil for refining.

"I appeal to all members to follow strict quality control in the purchase of raw materials," SEA emphasised, underscoring the importance of maintaining the industry's reputation.
The association, which has been actively promoting rice bran oil as a healthy alternative, expressed concern that the efforts of the entire industry could be undermined by a few "misguided processors".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

