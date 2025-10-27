Monday, October 27, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties eyes over ₹10,000 cr revenue from Worli housing project

Godrej Properties eyes over ₹10,000 cr revenue from Worli housing project

The company informed that it has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for its upcoming residential development, Godrej Trilogy

Mumbai skyline, Market, Peak XV, firms, buildings, real estate, companies, Sequoia Capital

Currently, RERA approval has been obtained for two of the three proposed towers, comprising about 1.1 million square feet of saleable area in Phase 1 | Representative Image: BloombergCommons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Realty firm Godrej Properties is expecting a revenue of more than ₹10,000 crore from an upcoming housing project at Worli in Mumbai.

The upcoming project 'Godrej Trilogy', spanning 2.63 acres, will feature three residential towers.

In the first phase, the company will launch two towers during this quarter.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company informed that it has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for its upcoming residential development, Godrej Trilogy, located in Worli.

This is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel.

Also Read

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

Godrej Group firm plans third debt sale in as many months, eyeing $230 mn

Godrej Consumer Products

GCPL warns GST changes may impact Q2 profitability, EBITDA expected to fall

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties to buy 7.82-acre land in Hyderabad for nearly ₹550 cr

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

Godrej Enterprises Group's aerospace biz inks pact with Pratt & Whitney

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

GCPL aims to scale Godrej Fab over 2-fold to hit ₹500 cr revenue in FY26

"The gross estimated revenue potential of the total project is over Rs 10,000 crore," the company said.

 

Currently, RERA approval has been obtained for two of the three proposed towers, comprising about 1.1 million square feet of saleable area in Phase 1.

With approvals now in place, the first phase featuring towers named Seaturf and Seafront will be launched in the current quarter.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said this project further strengthens the company's presence in South Mumbai and aligns with the strategy of acquiring and developing high-potential urban land parcels.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata Sons

Mehli Mistry's term renewal: Three Tata Trusts trustees yet to respondpremium

Boeing

Workers reject Boeing's latest offer after nearly three months on strike

ONGC, OVL, ONGC Videsh

OVL seeks legal advice after US sanctions oilfield with Indian stake

[L to R] Pratik Agarwal, partner, Accel and Ashutosh Sharma, head of India ecosystem, Prosus

Accel partners with Prosus to co-invest in Indian science-led startups

Novartis

Novartis nears deal to acquire Avidity Biosciences for over $70 per share

Topics : Godrej Godrej Properties Mumbai Worli Real Estate Real estate firms housing project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon