Southwest Airlines opens GIC in Hyderabad to boost tech capabilities

Southwest Airlines on Wednesday announced the opening of its Hyderabad Office, which will serve as the airline's GIC and marks a significant step in expanding its global business and technology capabilities.

The Global Innovation Centre (GIC) is supported by its employees based here through a wholly owned subsidiary, Southwest Airlines India Private Limited, a press release from the carrier said.

The Centre was inaugurated by Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT and Industries, along with Laura Williams, US Consulate General, Hyderabad and Sai Krishna, IT Advisor, Telangana.

The GIC will plug seamlessly into Southwest's global network, bringing together business functions, engineering, analytics, and technology expertise to advance the airline's ability to deliver reliable, secure, and efficient operations.

The Office will contribute to the development of next-generation business and technology solutions and strengthen Southwest's broader innovation roadmap, including capabilities in artificial intelligence, data, and digital platforms.

Southwest Airlines' decision to establish its GIC here further reflects Hyderabad's strategic importance in shaping the future of global mobility, aviation engineering, aerospace, and next-generation technology innovation, Sridhar Babu said.

"The Hyderabad Office allows Southwest Airlines to advance our vision by furthering our efforts to build critical business and technology skills," said Lauren Woods, Executive Vice President & Chief Information Officer at Southwest Airlines.

"Through our Hyderabad Office, we are building capabilities across AI, data, next-generation engineering, and other business operations to support Southwest's global operations, bringing together talent, technology, and a shared purpose to help further the next phase of growth for Southwest," said Krishna Kallepalli, Southwest's Vice President & Global Head of Innovation, India.