Udaan expands HoReCa push to Hyderabad, plans rollout across major cities

The company is betting on a local sourcing model that combines direct procurement, quality checks and reliable fulfilment to serve a fragmented base of restaurants, cafés, caterers and cloud kitchens, according to a senior executive.

“Hyderabad’s culinary diversity and the pace at which food businesses are scaling make it a very compelling market,” said Vignesh Ramakrishnan, senior vice president and business head, horeca360 by Udaan. “With horeca360 by Udaan, we want to bring smarter access, high quality, better service and transparent pricing so entrepreneurs can spend less time managing procurement and more time running their kitchens.”

In Hyderabad, horeca360 by Udaan will offer products spanning farm-fresh fruits and vegetables sourced directly from local farmers, along with pantry staples, pulses, spices and dry groceries. According to the company, the assortment is designed to cover both everyday essentials and high-frequency kitchen requirements, supported by doorstep delivery through Udaan’s tech-driven fulfilment network.

A key differentiator, Ramakrishnan said, is the company’s direct-from-source procurement model and in-house quality lab, which together are aimed at improving consistency for buyers. “In food service, reliability is not a ‘nice-to-have’ — it directly impacts customer experience,” he said. “Our focus is on predictable quality and supply, with efficiency and value built into the model.”

To strengthen service on the ground, horeca360 by Udaan will deploy dedicated relationship market managers in Hyderabad, offering hands-on support across ordering, fulfilment coordination and issue resolution. “The intent is to make the experience simple for businesses of all sizes, from a neighbourhood tiffin centre to a high-volume cloud kitchen,” Ramakrishnan added.

The Hyderabad expansion follows horeca360 by Udaan’s operations in Bengaluru, where it supplies a broad set of food service establishments, including restaurants, cafés and resto-bars. Ramakrishnan pointed to the momentum in the Bengaluru market as a key proof point for scaling the model. “In Bengaluru, we closed the year with 50 per cent year-on-year growth, which reinforces the demand for a supply chain partner that can deliver consistent quality and dependable service at scale,” he said.

Ramakrishnan said the objective is to become a trusted, long-term partner for Hyderabad’s kitchens. “Our experience in Bengaluru has laid the foundation,” he said. “Now we are bringing the same promise of quality, consistency, value and reliability to Hyderabad with a model that is built around local sourcing and on-ground service.”

Last year, Udaan closed a $114 million Series G fundraise, led by M&G Investments and Lightspeed. The firm is using the capital to strengthen category leadership in FMCG and HoReCa, expand into new markets, and boost efficiency through scale sourcing, supply chain optimisation and cost control.