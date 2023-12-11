Sensex (0.15%)
69928.53 + 102.93
Nifty (0.13%)
20997.10 + 27.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.97%)
6764.15 + 65.25
Nifty Midcap (0.74%)
44729.15 + 328.95
Nifty Bank (0.11%)
47314.25 + 52.25
Heatmap

SpiceJet, IndiGo among seven airlines owing more than Rs 95 crore to AAI

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that three domestic carriers -- Alliance Air, SpiceJet and IndiGo together owe Rs 86.89 crore to the AAI

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2023 | 6:46 PM IST
Follow Us
Seven airlines, including Alliance Air, SpiceJet, IndiGo and Emirates, together have pending dues of more than Rs 95 crore to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), according to the government.
Other foreign airlines that have pending dues are Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd, British Airways Plc and Qatar Airways, as per data provided to the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The figures exclude interest and take into account only dues that are over Rs 1 crore pending for more than one year as of November 30, 2023.
As per the data provided by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in a written reply, three domestic carriers -- Alliance Air, SpiceJet and IndiGo together owe Rs 86.89 crore to the AAI.
Out of them, the maximum dues amount is that of Alliance Air at Rs 83.38 crore, followed by SpiceJet (Rs 2.13 crore) and IndiGo (Rs 1.38 crore).
Among the four foreign airlines, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has the highest dues of Rs 4.02 crore, followed by British Airways (Rs 1.85 crore), Emirates (Rs 1.44 crore) and Qatar Airways (Rs 1.01 crore).
"No dues exceeding Rs 10 lakh have been reported on the part of any now-defunct airlines to AAI since 2021," Scindia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Decoded: What is the difference between low-cost and full-service airlines?

5G wireless signals could disrupt flights starting this weekend: Report

The world's largest commercial jet purchase orders by number of aircraft

AAI to set up civil enclave in Ambala for RCS flight operations: Anil Vij

DGCA forms panel to ensure gender equality in civil aviation sector

Over 12,000 train coaches have digital display boards, says Vaishnaw

Mumbai airport handled the highest-ever 4.46 mn passengers in November

Tata Group company Tejas bags 5G RAN technology in Rs 12 crore deal

Rs 27,131 crore spent on copper imports in FY23: Govt tells Parliament

Transition away from coal not happening in foreseeable future: Govt

Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia civil aviation sector Aviation industry IndGo SpiceJet

First Published: Dec 11 2023 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveRBI MPC Meet LiveRBI Repo RateAdani GreenTata GroupDelhi Air QualityGold-Silver Price TodayRBI monetary policy announcement

Companies

IBA signs MoU with unions on pay revision; okays 17% hike for 5 yearsVedanta Resources to raise $1.25 bn through foreign investors at high rates

Technology News

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integrationAI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

India News

Delhi air quality falls to 'very poor' on Friday, no rain till December 11India achieved in years with tech what took others a generation: PM Modi

Economy News

Forex reserves surpasses $600-billion mark after nearly four monthsIndia will address EU's carbon tax issue; will retaliate if required: Goyal
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon