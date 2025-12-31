Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 06:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Star ratings mandatory from Jan 1 for TVs, fridges, LPG stoves, chillers

Star ratings mandatory from Jan 1 for TVs, fridges, LPG stoves, chillers

An official on condition of anonymity said the list of mandatory appliances for star labelling is updated from time to time

Star ratings

Star ratings. (Image source: BEE Official Website)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has made energy efficiency star-labelling mandatory on a host of appliances, including refrigerators, televisions, LPG gas stoves, cooling tower, and chillers from January 1.

According to a gazette notification issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, the new regulation for energy efficiency star-labelling will also apply on deep freezers, distribution transformers and grid connected solar inverter.

Earlier, star labelling was voluntary on these items like frost-free refrigerators, direct cool refrigerators, deep freezers, RAC (cassette, floor standing tower, ceiling, corner AC), colour televisions and ultra-high definition televisions.

An official on condition of anonymity said the list of mandatory appliances for star labelling is updated from time to time.

 

The draft regulation for these appliances was introduced in July 2025 for public feedback and these changes are based on the response received from stakeholders.

Star labelling was earlier made mandatory on room air conditioners (fixed and variable speed), electric ceiling-type fans, stationary storage type electric water heater, washing machine, and tubular fluorescent lamps and self-ballasted LED lamps.

The official said though star labelling was mandatory for these appliances but the norm has been upgraded to make these more energy efficient.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

pharma, drugs, medicine

Indian pharma companies see sharp drop in adverse USFDA findings in 2025premium

Private equity

PE-VC investment in India steady at $33 bn in 2025 as mega deals slippremium

pharma medicine drugs

Pharma leaders flag quality, sustainability as export priorities for 2026premium

data centre, Artificial intelligtence, industry

CapitaLand India Data Centre Fund to buy 20.2% stake for ₹702 crore

Deeksha Suri, executive director of The LaLiT Suri Hospitality Group,

Hotels should follow airlines-like dynamic pricing model: Deeksha Suripremium

Topics : Industry News energy efficiency norms Energy Efficiency Home appliances

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Warren Buffett RetireStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon