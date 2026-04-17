Friday, April 17, 2026 | 05:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's smartphone shipments drop 3% in Jan-Mar, weakest in six years

India's smartphone shipments drop 3% in Jan-Mar, weakest in six years

The quarter also reflected a phased flagship rollout and continued portfolio optimisation across price segments

smartphone exports

Press Trust of India New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Supply-side cost pressures and weak demand took a toll on India's smartphone shipments, which fell 3 per cent year-on-year in Q1 2026, suffering its weakest quarter in the last six years, according to Counterpoint Research's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker.

On the outlook, Research Director Tarun Pathak said India's smartphone market is expected to remain under pressure in the near term, with Q2 2026 likely to see a double-digit decline, as elevated memory prices and weak entry-level demand continue to weigh on overall volumes.

"For the full year, the market is projected to decline by 10 per cent YoY, as sustained component cost inflation, particularly in memory, which has already increased 4x over the past three quarters, continues to impact affordability and lengthen replacement cycles," Pathak said.

 

Brands, he observed, are expected to stay disciplined, focusing on premium-led growth, tighter portfolio execution and channel efficiency. While premium segment should remain relatively resilient, ongoing weakness in the mass segment is likely to keep the recovery gradual and uneven, he said.

"India's smartphone shipments declined 3 per cent YoY in Q1 2026, marking their weakest quarter in the last six years," Counterpoint Research's Monthly India Smartphone Tracker said.

Also Read

YouTube (Image: YouTube)

YouTube mobile app may get timestamp sharing feature for videos: Report

Electronic exports, which accounted for over 62 per cent of the increase in India's trade surplus with the US between 2020-21 (FY21) and 2023-24 (FY24), as well as their growing share in overall exports to the country, are expected to be a focal poin

Electronics exports catching up with oil products, shows govt datapremium

d-smart-phone

Signal drops for new phones as refurbished ones ring louder in 2026premium

mobile phones, mobile, smartphones

Smartphone market to shrink 13% due to memory chip crisis, says IDC

Vivo, vivo smartphone, phones

Affordable 5G fuels India smartphone market despite 1% dip in 2025: Report

It said this was a result of a mix of supply-side cost pressures, OEM-led price hikes and weak consumer demand, which weighed on retail conversions across channels despite higher launch activity.

As per Counterpoint's latest tracker, nearly one-third of model launches were advanced to Q1 to primarily offset rising component costs, as OEMs aimed to mitigate further BOM (Bill of Materials) inflation, particularly due to memory prices and currency fluctuations.

"The market is facing a clear affordability squeeze, driven by sharp memory-led cost inflation and currency pressures that have forced OEMs to raise prices across key models," Senior Analyst Prachir Singh said.

With average hikes exceeding Rs 1,500, the sub-Rs 15,000 segment has been hit the hardest, given its high price sensitivity.

"Rising energy costs amid ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are further straining household budgets, pushing consumers to prioritise essentials over discretionary purchases like smartphones. As a result, upgrade cycles are stretching, and a meaningful recovery in the mass segment is likely to remain gradual," Singh noted.

Apple saw its shipment share reaching 9 per cent in Q1 2026, driven by sustained strong momentum of the iPhone 17 series, supported by aggressive offers such as long-term EMI schemes and exchange offers. Apple is better positioned to navigate memory price pressures, supported by its premium portfolio and efficient supply chain management, Counterpoint pointed out.

In terms of the India smartphone market volume share, vivo (excluding iQOO) led the charts with a 21 per cent share of India's smartphone market in Q1 2026, driven by an expanded product portfolio with a higher number of launches, strong traction in the mid-premium segment and well-executed channel discipline.

Samsung was at the second spot, supported by strong traction in its mass-market portfolio, driven by attractive offers on key A-series models (A07, A36 and A56), alongside a positive early response to the Galaxy S26 series.

The quarter also reflected a phased flagship rollout and continued portfolio optimisation across price segments. Samsung clinched its highest shipment contribution from the Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 segment during the quarter, supported by a well-balanced portfolio across tiers.

OPPO (excluding OnePlus) retained its third position in Q1, 2026 with a 14 per cent share. It registered an 8 per cent year-on-year growth to become the fastest-growing brand among the top five.

Xiaomi (including POCO) ranked fourth in Q1 2026, with its Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 segment registering double-digit year-on-year growth. This was backed by improved channel execution (dual-channel approach) and a sharper portfolio focus on hero models, enabling better returns and retail traction.

According to the Q1 snapshot, realme saw strong traction in the Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 segment in online channels, ranking among the top two brands.

Nothing (including CMF) kept its strong growth momentum, emerging as the fastest-growing brand in Q1 2026 with 47 per cent growth.

Google was the fastest-growing brand in the premium segment (over Rs 45,000), growing 39 per cent during the quarter, driven by its focus on AI-led features.

OnePlus emerged as the leading brand in the affordable premium segment (Rs 30,000-Rs 45,000) on Amazon, with its Nord series continuing to see steady consumer traction, the report added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sagarmala Finance Corporation

Sagarmala Fin Corp eyes $1 billion FY27 fundraise to boost maritime lending

Mumbai's skyline soaring, but housing supply struggles to keep pace

Mumbai's skyline soaring, but housing supply struggles to keep pace

Mumbai skyline

Mumbai's skyline soaring, but housing supply struggles to keep pace

generative AI in search, GenAI search impact, future of internet search, AI chatbots vs search engines, GenAI vs SEO, generative engine optimisation (GEO), AI-driven marketing, search engine transformation 2025, conversational AI search, AI summaries

Indian digital ad market likely to double to $22 bn by 2030, says report

Agitating tribals from Kantamal, Sagabari and other villages of Rayagada district

Hill in conflict: Eastern Ghats unrest recalls Odisha's Niyamgiri storypremium

Topics : Smartphone shipments Mobile phone Smartphone market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 5:53 PM IST

Explore News

What is KeytrudaStocks to Watch TodayQ4 Results TodayMI vs PBKS LIVE ScoreGold and Silver Rate TodayGoPro Mission 1 SeriesHDFC Bank Q4 Results PreviewGoogle Gemini for MacInstax Mini 13 ReviewPersonal Finance