Telecom firms' gross revenue crosses ₹1 trillion in December quarter: Trai

Telecom firms' gross revenue crosses ₹1 trillion in December quarter: Trai

The gross revenue of telecom service providers (TSPs) was ₹96,390 crore a year ago and ₹99,828 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 9:50 PM IST
The cumulative gross revenue of telecom service providers crossed the ₹1 trillion mark in the December 2025 quarter to ₹1.02 lakh crore, according to a report by sector regulator Trai, published on Tuesday.

The gross revenue of telecom service providers (TSPs) was ₹96,390 crore a year ago and ₹99,828 crore in the September 2025 quarter.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) grew by 8.13 per cent on a year-over-year basis to ₹84,270 crore in the December 2025 quarter, from ₹77,934 crore in the same period a year ago.

The adjusted gross revenue (AGR) is derived from the sale of telecom services and government levies, including licence fees and spectrum usage charges.

 

Access service providers, which are players like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, etc., accounted for 84.54 per cent of total AGR in the December 2025 quarter.

The AGR data published till the September 2025 quarter by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) in the performance indicator report shows that Reliance Jio topped the chart with revenue of ₹31,767.11 crore.

It was followed by Bharti Airtel with an AGR of ₹28,497.45 crore, Vodafone Idea with ₹8,176.62 crore.

State-run BSNL, which has turned profitable, has reported a decline of 12.61 per cent year-over-year in AGR to ₹2,003.48 crore. BSNL's sister concern MTNL posted about a 75 per cent decline in AGR on a year-on-year basis to ₹37.77 crore.

The government's licence fees collection grew by 8 per cent on a year-on-year basis to ₹6,733 crore, and spectrum usage charges were up by 3.19 per cent to ₹1,020 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 9:50 PM IST

