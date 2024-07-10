Telecom equipment production sales cross Rs 50,000 crore under PLI scheme

The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for telecom equipment manufacturing has achieved a remarkable feat, with sales surpassing Rs 50,000 crore. The Centre announced this milestone on Wednesday.

Within three years, the Telecom PLI scheme attracted investments of Rs 3,400 crore, with telecom equipment production exceeding Rs 50,000 crore and exports totalling Rs 10,500 crore, the data shared by the Centre revealed.

The scheme has pushed the production, employment generation, economic growth, and exports in the country, the Ministry of Communications indicated in an official press release.

Telecom equipment manufacturing sales cross Rs 50,000 crore milestone under the PLI Scheme



Due to Government push, telecom equipment exports (Rs 1.49 lakh crore) and imports (Rs 1.53 lakh crore) in FY 2023-24 at similar levels



PLI Schemes contribute to increase in production,… — PIB India (@PIB_India) July 10, 2024

The Centre noted that under the scheme, a total of 17,800 direct jobs were created. “The government's initiatives have successfully promoted local production, reduced import dependency, and enhanced domestic manufacturing capabilities,” it said.

What is the PLI scheme for electronics manufacturing?

The PLI scheme for ‘Large Scale Electronic Manufacturing of Electronic’ covers the manufacture of mobile phones and their components.