Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Readymade garment exports rise 12% in Aug despite global challenges

Readymade garment exports rise 12% in Aug despite global challenges

Apparel Export Promotion Council Chair Sudhir Sekhri said that exports are keeping growth momentum despite global headwinds, persisting Red Sea crisis and other challenges such as high logistic costs

Textile, Textile industry, workers

Readymade textile industry | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The country's readymade garment exports (RMG) in August rose by about 12 per cent to $1.26 billion despite global headwinds and challenges such as high logistic cost, according to the commerce ministry data.
Cumulatively, RMG exports during the April-August period of 2024-25 grew by 7.12 per cent to $6.39 billion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman Sudhir Sekhri said that exports are keeping the growth momentum despite global headwinds, persisting Red Sea crisis and other challenges such as high logistic costs.
"Growing at an average of 7.12 per cent in the last five months (April to August 2024-25), the RMG exports have bucked the trend of falling merchandise exports which touched a 13-month low in August," he said.
 
He added that with focus on product quality as well as environmental and social compliance, the industry is poised to take a leap into high growth trajectory and be a major global player of garment exports.
"I am hopeful that the growth momentum will continue. While the global garment sourcing is realigning itself, we are ready to play a significant role. The long-term policy support for garment exports related schemes will provide stability in the policy regime and will help further thrust garment exports from the country," Sekhri said.

More From This Section

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

One startup per district: Digital portal BHASKAR launched to push growth

UPI

NPCI considers easing UPI market share cap amid enforcement challenges

Ernst and Young, EY

EY employee death: TMC MP to raise 'toxic work culture' issue in Parliament

CCI can appoint agencies to monitor implementation of its orders

CCI can appoint agencies to monitor implementation of its orders

PremiumSalary

IT staffers' FY25 average salary hikes likely to be 5.5-8%, say experts

The council has made a submission to the government for providing flexibility in fabric import, PLI 2.0 for capacity augmentation, and extension of interest equalization scheme for at least five years with an increased rate of 5 per cent for all exporters.
Mithileshwar Thakur, Secretary General, AEPC stated that in recent months, RMG exports have demonstrated a positive trend.
"FTA (free trade agreement) partner countries like Japan and Korea have also started yielding positive results. Our exports to Japan, Korea, Australia, Mauritius and Norway have also grown in the first quarter of this fiscal year," Thakur added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

garment industry

Monthly export of readymade clothes may rise by $250 mn amid B'desh crisis

India vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 1 full scorecard

India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test Day 1: Ashwin hits his 6th Test century

data centre, AI data centre

PDG plans infusing $1 bn for expansion in India amid AI data center boom

smart city, urban, security, Surveillance, cctv cameras, population

Work on 12 industrial smart cities to kick off this year; 4 to be completed

wheat msp agriculture

LIVE news updates: Report of MSP panel to be made public soon, says central govt

Topics : Readymade garment exports textile market Indian textile exports AEPC apparel exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh Live ScoreUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresStocks to Buy TodayNorthern Arc Capital IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon