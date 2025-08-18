Monday, August 18, 2025 | 02:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Delhi-NCR real estate to gain from UER-II and Dwarka Expressway launch

Delhi-NCR real estate to gain from UER-II and Dwarka Expressway launch

Real estate developers and consultants say UER-II and the Dwarka Expressway will improve connectivity, ease congestion, and drive housing and commercial growth in Delhi NCR

real estate

Developers anticipate that the growth story of the real estate market around Dwarka Expressway will accelerate, supported by enhanced metro connectivity and rising demand from both homebuyers and investors.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Real estate companies and consultants are optimistic about the impact of the inauguration of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and the Delhi stretch of the Dwarka Expressway on the overall Delhi NCR micro market.
 
“The housing sector, in particular, stands to benefit, as major infrastructural projects invariably enhance the overall appeal of the housing market among buyers,” said Ashok Kapur, chairman, Krishna Group and Krisumi Corporation.
 
UER-II to enhance connectivity across Delhi and Haryana 
The 75.7-kilometre-long UER-II connects Alipur in North Delhi to Mahipalpur, near the Delhi-Gurugram border, passing through Bawana, Rohini, Mundka, Najafgarh and Dwarka. Built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the corridor links to the Dwarka Expressway as well as the Western and Eastern Peripheral Expressways, with two operational spurs towards Sonipat and Bahadurgarh in Haryana.
   
Together with the 27.6-kilometre Dwarka Expressway, experts are calling UER-II a game changer that could ease traffic and provide momentum to the real estate market in Delhi and Gurugram.

Also Read

PM Modi, UER-II

PM Modi inaugurates sections of Dwarka Expressway, UER-II in Delhi

dwarka expressway

Dwarka to Sonipat quicker? PM Modi to open new Delhi highways on Aug 17

accident

Teenager crashes father's car, kills e-rickshaw driver in Delhi's Dwarka

Delhi Development Authority

DDA opens membership for golf course in Dwarka, fee starts at Rs 6 lakh

beachfrontresidencedwara

Rs 5.6 cr for 3BHK: First man-made beach residence at Dwarka Expressway

 
Industry leaders highlight reduced travel time 
Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of Signature Global, said the interlinked, access-controlled highways will significantly reduce travel time between Delhi, IGI Airport and Gurugram, while decongesting National Highway 48 (NH 48) and other arterial routes.
 
“Bridging major economic hubs such as Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, and key IT parks, this infrastructure not only streamlines commuting but also catalyses large-scale residential, commercial and retail development,” he added.
 
Property prices double along Dwarka Expressway 
Developers point out that property prices along the Dwarka Expressway have doubled over the past five years, demonstrating the ripple effect of infrastructure on real estate. Prices in the region have risen from Rs 9,434 per sq ft in 2019, when the foundation stone was laid, to Rs 18,668 per sq ft in 2024.
 
“With upcoming infrastructure upgrades, educational institutions, advanced healthcare facilities and well-developed social amenities, the Dwarka Expressway is poised to remain a leading driver of property growth, particularly in the premium housing segment,” said Kapur.
 
Commercial and warehousing demand expected to rise 
Movement is expected on the demand side for commercial, residential and warehousing projects in the long term, with potential uplift in catchment areas such as Dwarka, Najafgarh, Rohini and other localities along NH 48 and the Dwarka Expressway.
 
“With close to 3 million sq ft of Grade A office stock nearing completion in the NH 48 micro market, commercial real estate activity across demand segments is likely to gain traction in the next few years,” said Vimal Nadar, national director and head of research at Colliers India.
 
Growth driven by metro expansion and investor demand 
Developers anticipate that the growth story of the real estate market around Dwarka Expressway will accelerate, supported by enhanced metro connectivity and rising demand from both homebuyers and investors.
 
Ravi Nirwal, sales director and principal partner at Square Yards, added that the operationalisation of UER-II is also expected to boost residential activity in Delhi’s peripheral areas such as Kundli, Sonipat and Narela.
 
“The new connectivity corridor is expected to create a broader and more resilient base of demand,” he said.

More From This Section

TRB Rajaa, Tamil Nadu industries minister

TN clears design scheme, launches COEs under semiconductor mission

goods and services tax (GST) payers

Air conditioner, TV makers upbeat about sales amid signs of GST cuts

fintech sector

B2B fintechs turn to M&As to expand business lines and enter retail marketpremium

Jindal steel angul plant

DGTR suggests safeguard duty on imports of some steel items for 3 years

smart meters electricity

Clear directives, data visibility crucial for smart meter success: CII poll

Topics : Dwarka Expressway Real Estate Delhi-NCR housing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateGarena Free Fire Max CodePM Modi Diwali DhamakaEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon