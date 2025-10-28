Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Singapore's Lighthouse Canton to invest over $1.5 billion in India

Singapore's Lighthouse Canton to invest over $1.5 billion in India

The company has already deployed over $350 million in Indian alternative assets and manages a 1.2 million square-foot portfolio of life sciences-related real estate

The firm plans to launch a new India-focused private credit fund, aiming to raise ₹1,000 crore to ₹1,500 crore ($113.8 million-$170.7 million) by January 2026 | Image: Freepik

Reuters
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Singapore-based asset manager Lighthouse Canton plans to invest over $1.5 billion in India in the next few years, with a focus on private credit and real estate, senior executives told Reuters on Tuesday.

The firm aims to exceed $1 billion in private credit and $500 million in real estate investments over three to four years, Sanket Sinha, managing director and CEO of Lighthouse's global asset management business, said.

"For alternatives, private equity in real estate and private credit space, India will be one of our top plays," Sinha said. "We see India becoming one of the largest investment destinations for Lighthouse Canton."

 

The company has already deployed over $350 million in Indian alternative assets and manages a 1.2 million square-foot portfolio of life sciences-related real estate, including research and development labs, in the southern city of Hyderabad.

It operates an India and Southeast Asia growth debt fund targeting mid-to-growth stage firms, alongside an early-stage India-focused venture equity fund. Globally, Lighthouse Canton oversees $4 billion in assets under management and advisory.

The firm plans to launch a new India-focused private credit fund, aiming to raise ₹1,000 crore to ₹1,500 crore ($113.8 million-$170.7 million) by January 2026.

"For the private credit fund, among other things, we will focus on companies with cross-border opportunities, acquisition financing, turnaround investing, and asset-light companies with good cash flow, like IT or SaaS companies," Pranob Gupta, managing director - India alternatives at Lighthouse Canton, said.

India's private credit market has grown rapidly as companies increasingly seek financing for acquisitions, dividend recaps, and promoter funding, areas often underserved by traditional banking channels.

Global funds have driven nearly 55% of capital inflows into India's private credit market over the past three years, according to an EY report from August.

The sector is in the early stages, with assets under management estimated at $25 billion to $30 billion as of March 2025, equivalent to 0.6% of India's GDP and 1.2% of corporate lending, S&P Global reported in September.

Gupta highlighted opportunities in the 'mid-market' segment, with deal sizes ranging from $10 million to $50 million, as particularly attractive for the firm's private credit fund.

Lighthouse Canton currently operates seven offices in India and is actively exploring opportunities to expand its real estate business in Bengaluru and Mumbai, Sinha said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

