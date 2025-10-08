Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / UK's Revolut to launch India payments platform, eyes 20 mn users by 2030

UK's Revolut to launch India payments platform, eyes 20 mn users by 2030

The UK-based fintech firm, which said last month it was exploring a US bank purchase and credit card launch at home, is betting on India as a key plank of its global expansion

Revolut set to enter India in 2025 (Photo: Company Instagram)

It will offer a prepaid card and a digital wallet in India, Paroma Chatterjee, CEO of Revolut India, said (Photo: Company Instagram)

Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

London-based digital finance firm Revolut said on Wednesday it will launch its payment platform in India, its first foray into one of the world's largest digital payments markets, as part of a planned global expansion.

Revolut will let Indian users make domestic and international payments via its tie-ups with the Unified Payments Interface and Visa, starting with 350,000 waitlisted customers later this year before opening to others.

The UK-based fintech firm, which said last month it was exploring a US bank purchase and credit card launch at home, is betting on India as a key plank of its global expansion.

 

It will offer a prepaid card and a digital wallet in India, Paroma Chatterjee, CEO of Revolut India, said.

The firm will use the prepaid payments instrument license it secured from the Reserve Bank of India earlier this year to offer domestic payment services, Chatterjee said.

It also has a license to offer forex services.

The company aims to sign up 20 million customers by 2030, by targeting the "aspirational youth" demographic, Chatterjee said.

Revolut has invested over 40 million pounds (about $53.7 million) in localising its technology to meet India's data sovereignty rules, the only market where it has done so, a spokesperson said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : payments payments systems Banking system

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

