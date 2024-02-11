Valentine's week: E-com giants record high demand for roses, chocolates

Ahead of Valentine’s Day this year on February 14, quick commerce platforms like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart have witnessed a phenomenal uptick in sales of products related to the occasion, such as roses and chocolates.

Meanwhile, e-commerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart have gone live with their respective Valentine’s Day sale events, offering generous discounts on products.

Chocolate and rose sales on Zomato-owned Blinkit broke all previous records at the start of this year’s Valentine’s Day week, on February 7, which is celebrated as Rose Day.

Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa took to social media platform X to share that, by 11 am on Rose Day 2024, Blinkit had already surpassed its total rose and chocolate sales for the entire day in 2023. These figures were breached twice more later in the day, he revealed in a string of tweets.

“The peak is here and currently running at 406 CPM (Chocolates Per Minute)! More than 20,000 chocolates and chocolate boxes are on the way and will be delivered in the next 10 minutes,” he wrote in a tweet.

As many as 20 per cent of orders placed on the platform were intended for someone else, Dhindsa said.

The company’s Bengaluru-based rival Swiggy Instamart also witnessed a similar uptick.

At its peak, the platform witnessed as many as 251 roses ordered per minute. Notably, a customer from Gurugram ordered 47 roses in a single order.

“Roses have been flying off the shelves since early this morning. But keep ordering! After crossing the million roses mark last year, Swiggy Instamart has stocked up on 1.5 million fresh roses and is geared up to spread love this Rose Day and throughout Valentine's week!,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO, Swiggy, in a post on X.

This increased demand is expected to keep pace until the end of Valentine’s Week on February 14. Last year, Swiggy had sold over 1 million roses during Valentine's week.

While Valentine’s Day related products have been flying off quick commerce shelves, e-commerce majors like Amazon and Flipkart have also gone live with their respective sale events.

Live until February 14, Amazon’s specially curated Valentine’s Day Store provides a variety of offers on products across categories from brands like Vera Moda, GIVA, Cadbury, Flower Aura, OnePlus, Sony, boAt, Fossil, and more. From chocolates to flowers, grooming essentials, handbags, watches, apparel, smartphones, TVs, footwear, and video games, products are available at discounts of up to 70 per cent.

Flipkart, on the other hand, has started its Valentine's week special sale on gadgets. Dubbed Mobile Bonanza, the sale is offering generous discounts on popular smartphones, including the iPhone 15.

The recently launched iPhone 15 is available for purchase starting from Rs 63,999, significantly bringing down its price from the launch price of Rs 79,900. The Flipkart Sale is live from February 9 to February 15.