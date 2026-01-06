Tuesday, January 06, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Lifestyle / Lohri 2026: Know the date, rituals and cultural importance of the festival

Lohri 2026: Know the date, rituals and cultural importance of the festival

North India will observe Lohri 2026 on January 13 with traditional bonfire ceremonies. The celebration honours Punjabi cultural history and marks the end of winter by uniting communities

Happy Lohri 2026

Happy Lohri 2026 Date and Time

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2026 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Lohri 2026 Date: Observed every year on January 13, Lohri is a vibrant harvest festival that heralds the beginning of the agricultural season. Widely celebrated across north India, the festival holds special significance for Hindu and Sikh communities, particularly in Punjab, Delhi and neighbouring regions, where it is marked by traditional rituals, bonfires and festive gatherings.
 
The celebrations go beyond faith and family, as communities and neighbours unite to enjoy the fire's warmth and the prospect of another bountiful harvest season.

Lohri 2026: Date and time

According to the Drik Panchang, this year, Lohri will be celebrated on Tuesday, January 13, 2026. Lohri Sankranti time will be at 03:13 pm, Jan 14. On the other hand, Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.
 

What is Lohri?

Lohri is a harvest and seasonal celebration that marks the end of winter and the Rabi crop's sowing. Despite being largely acknowledged as a Sikh holiday, its timing is decided by Hindu astronomical calculations, underscoring its common cultural origins. Other names for the occasion, particularly in rural Punjab, are Lohadi and Lal Loi.
 
The Lohri event heralds the conclusion of the winter solstice and the start of longer days. People show their thanks for the harvest and praise the farmers during this time. They also offer prayers for a successful upcoming year. The legend of Dulla Bhatti, a courageous folk hero, is also connected to the celebration. 

Also Read

Dev Deepawali Kashi, Dev Deepawali Varanasi, Kashi festival of lights, Kartik Purnima celebrations, Ganga aarti Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh tourism, cultural festivals India, soft power India, diyas festival, Kashi ghats, Ganga Mahotsav, Indian heritage

When faith turned to power: Dev Deepawali lights up UP's cultural pride

Shoppers in front of clothing store in the suburb of Bandra in Mumbai

India's festival spending jumps to $68 bn after GST cuts as demand rises

Delhi Traffic advisory on Chhath Puja 2025

Chhath Puja 2025: Delhi police issues traffic advisory for October 27-28

Droupadi Murmu, Murmu, President

Chhath Puja gives message of unity, cooperation in society: President Murmu

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi shares Chhath songs, extends greetings to devotees across India

Rituals of Lohri 2026

Traditionally, people congregate around bonfires that are constructed in public areas like village squares or courtyards. They sing and do traditional dances like Gidda and Bhangra.
 
As a sign of appreciation, they often offer grains, candies, and other food items to the fire. Peanuts, popcorn, and bits of sugarcane are examples of sweet offerings that represent wealth for the land's abundance. 
 
Traditional foods like sarson saag, chapatis made with maize flour, and sweets like gajjak and rewri are served during the celebration. Lohri is a harvest and community celebration. Families and friends get together, exchange gifts, and deepen their relationships during this time.
   

More From This Section

Gulammohammed Sheikh | Photograph by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art

I want to arouse in people hope for a better future: Gulammohammed Sheikhpremium

Happy New Year 2026

Happy New Year 2026 wishes: Messages & greetings to share with loved ones

Christmas 2025

Christmas 2025 guide: Know date, origin, history, and why it is celebrated

Christmas in India

Best places to celebrate Christmas in India: Top cities & festive hotspots

Christmas

Christmas gift ideas: Thoughtful presents that won't stretch your budget

Topics : Traditional festivals festivals Festival noise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2026 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYajur Fibres IPOIMD Weather Forecast TodayUN Debate on US Venezuela AttackIsrael Lebanon AttackGold and Silver Price TodaySchool Winter Vacation ExtendedUS Immigration CurbsICICI Bank Share
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon