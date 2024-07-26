20 Microns consolidated net profit rises 19.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.99% to Rs 230.55 croreNet profit of 20 Microns rose 19.79% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.99% to Rs 230.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 190.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales230.55190.56 21 OPM %13.0113.85 -PBDT28.2023.30 21 PBT24.2219.83 22 NP17.8614.91 20
